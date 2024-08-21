Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Arcane, bctv daily dispatch, Evil, lil jon, one piece, taylor swift, The Dark Tower, X-Men '97

One Piece, Taylor Swift, The Dark Tower & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lil Jon/DNC Convention, The Dark Tower, Taylor Swift, Evil, X-Men '97/Beau DeMayo, Arcane, One Piece & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? USA Network's WWE Raw, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Lil Jon/DNC Convention, Amazon's The Dark Tower, CM Punk & Taylor Swift, Prime Video's Secret Level, Paramount+'s Evil, X-Men '97: Marvel Studios/Beau DeMayo, Paramount+'s The Madison, Netflix's Arcane, Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Netflix's One Piece, Warner Bros. & J.J. Abrams/Bad Robot, and more!

WWE Raw Dominates: No Reason to Watch AEW All In on Sunday Now

Criminal Minds: Evolution Team Starts Work on Season 18 (IMAGES)

Lil Jon, Georgia Turned Out for Harris/Walz at DNC Convention (VIDEO)

The Dark Tower: Glen Mazzara's Amazon Pilot Script Available to Read

Taylor Swift: "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" Video Honors Eras Tour

Secret Level: Prime Video Previews Video Game-Themed Animated Series

Evil Cast, Creators Want More Seasons, Would Consider Sock Puppets

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo's Attorney Addresses Specific Allegations

The Madison: Adams, Garrett, Chapman Join "Yellowstone" Spinoff Series

Arcane Season 2 Character Poster Spotlights Ekko; New Images Released

Sorry, CM Punk: Taylor Swift Is Actually "Taylor Swift for Men"

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Set for Sept. 19th (TEASER)

One Piece Season 2: Eiichiro Oda Announces Big Casting News This Week

J.J. Abrams/Bad Robot, Warner Bros. Eyeing TV/Film Deal Extension

