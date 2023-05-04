The Mandalorian: Let Grogu Go Anakin on Your Google Search Page In honor of May the 4th ("Star Wars Day"), Google is giving you a chance to help Grogu/Baby Yoda rip apart your Google search page.

If you're a "Star Wars" universe fan, then "May the 4th Be With You" is a day that you've been counting down to since… well… last year's edition. If you're not a "Star Wars" fan? Ouch. Sorry. Not to pour salt into your metaphorical wound, but you also have the unofficial "Revenge of the 5th" to deal with tomorrow, too. But for everyone else… we have something cool to pass along that gives you a chance to get in on the festivities even if you're at work (just as long as your computer isn't monitored). If you type "Grogu" or "Baby Yoda" into Google's search bar (mobile or desktop), you're going to see a tiny little (yup, he's that small) Grogu in the lower-right corner of your screen. And that's where the frustration-venting begins because each time you click on him? Grogu uses the Force to rip apart your Google Search page (as you'll see in the screencaps below). Though not sponsored by the company, Google did work with Disney to make sure that Grogu was being presented properly:

"Grogu is such a playful character and has amassed a huge following," said Lucas Bullen, Google's lead engineer on the project. "We wanted to recognize that and let fans interact with Grogu while he is practicing his Force skills on the Search page. We always enjoy adding these sorts of experiences for fans to stumble upon while using Google Search, and as a Star Wars fan myself, working on this Easter Egg was a real treat." Though the third season of the Lucasfilm & Disney+ series has wrapped, we know that Dave Filoni is set to bring together the entire "Mandalorian" universe for a big-screen crossover – so it would be safe to say that Grogu will be wielding his Force skills on a much larger scale.