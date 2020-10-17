The Mandalorian Season 2 Preview Set for ESPN Monday Night Football

With less than two weeks to go, fans of Disney's The Mandalorian have been treated to teasers, trailers, and character profiles offering fresh looks at Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin aka "Mando," The Child aka Baby Yoda, Gina Carano's Cara Dune, Carl Weathers's Greef Karga, and Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon (Darksaber in hand), as well as a visual confirmation that WWE superstar Sasha Banks is also part of the cast. But what about Rosario Dawson, Timothy Olyphant, Temuera Morrison, Katee Sackhoff, and Michael Biehn?

If you're watching Monday Night Football on ESPN this coming Monday, you might just get your answers when a whole lotta "Mouse synergy" results in an exclusive sneak preview airing sometime during the Arizona Cardinals-Dallas Cowboys game. Here's a look at the teaser… for the sneak preview… which is a preview for The Mandalorian… returning to Disney+ for a second season on October 30th (these things can get a little Inception-y at times):

Don't miss an exclusive look at the new season of #TheMandalorian during @ESPN Monday Night Football! New episodes of the Original Series start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jsKVZvtAQN — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 17, 2020

Behind the camera, Peyton Reed (Ant-Man), Robert Rodriguez (Sin City), cast member Carl Weathers, Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Dads), and Sam Hargrave (Extraction) will be sharing time with series creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni in The Mandalorian director's chair. While the second season of Disney+'s live-action Star Wars spinoff series appears to have gotten off relatively light compared to many COVID-19-impacted productions, Favreau was asked if new health and safety guidelines would make it difficult starting up production on a (for now) hypothetical third season and if he had concerns. As Favreau sees it, the series' reliance on virtual sets/scenes and distance-based production actually lends itself pretty naturally to the "new norms" on sets now:

"The fact that the set is much more contained is a benefit because you can limit the number of people. A lot of the people controlling it are doing it remotely from what we call the Brain Bar, which is a bank of gaming computers, essentially. The amount of people near the camera could be much smaller than [usual]. We also shoot a lot outside, which is helpful, too. We build to a moment in filming more like an animated production, where we have a lot of storyboards, a lot of discussions, and scouting in virtual reality. We use cinematic tools in VR much the same way we did for 'The Lion King' and 'The Jungle Book.' A lot of times the actors you are seeing on the screen aren't actually there on set."