One of the biggest surprises in the season one finale of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian was when Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) cut himself free from his crashed custom TIE Fighter with the darksaber. Esposito scored his fourth Emmy nomination for his career with two in 2020 for Better Call Saul and The Mandalorian (Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series). Three of the nominations are for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series playing the drug kingpin Gus Fring on Breaking Bad (1st) and its spinoff (second and third). The actor spoke with Deadline Hollywood and offered a tease or two of what's to come with the Disney+ series' second season.

The darksaber is a powerful relic originally created by Tarre Vizsla, the first Mandalorian in the Jedi Order. Following Vizsla's death, the darksaber was stored at the Jedi Temple before getting stolen. As primarily established in the Dave Filoni animated Star Wars canon, ownership of the legendary weapon of Mandalore changed hands several times with Pre Vizsla, Maul, Kanan Jarrus, Sabine Wren, and Bo-Katan Kryze at one point wielding the blade. Battlestar Galactica's Katee Sackhoff provided the voice of Bo-Katan in The Clone Wars and later in Rebels. She'll be the first actor to also play her live-action counterpart initially established in Star Wars' animated canon for season two of The Mandalorian likely to tie the connection on how Gideon acquired the weapon.

"You'll see more of the darksaber, you'll get the explanation of this ancient weapon to the modern world, a collapsed world," Esposito said. "Where did this saber come from and how was it revived? It's a key in our second season, which will be back sooner than later. (The saber) is a key to Moff Gideon's past, which possibly has a lot to do with where he comes from and his desire to build a planet and bring it back together." The actor admitted his inspiration for Gideon stems from the "OG Moff" of the Star Wars universe in Tarkin, played by Peter Cushing in the 1977 original film A New Hope. Season two of The Mandalorian is tentatively scheduled to premiere in the fall on Disney+.