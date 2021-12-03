The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Amazon Goes 4-For-4 with Season 4 Teasers

Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is spoiling us this week. Will it continue? Let's hope so. A fourth teaser for the new season of the show was posted this morning, this time putting the focus on Joel and the Maisels this time. Seems Joel is going to be getting cozy in this season, and while he is a brat, I do find myself rooting for the guy most of the time. He did give us the gift of Midge's comedy. Check out what Joel is up to in the new teaser below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 – Official Teaser #4 | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2c2QOVD-dxc)

Mrs. Maisel: Please Keep This Going For The Next Two Months

Oh, Joel, you will always be a sad sack, won't you? At least his parents are always good for a laugh. Something about them and Midge and her parents getting together just warms my cold, black heart. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who executive produces along with Daniel Palladino. Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Luke Kirby, and Jane Lynch will all be back for the new season. They will also be joined by prolific director John Waters who will also be playing an undisclosed role. Also joining in on the fun are Gilmore Girls alums Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia. The show is an awards behemoth for Amazon, having won 20 Emmy's and Golden Globes over three seasons, including wins for Best Comedy Series, with many of the actors on the show also taking home awards.

The fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will debut on February 18th, 2022. Unless they give us so many teasers that we end up watching the whole season in short little one-minute bursts [Ed. Note: a moment of silence for the dearly departed Quibi].