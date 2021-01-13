The Masked Dancer Season 1: Group B Playoffs Preview; Clues Updates

After the smoke settled on the second seek of FOX's disguised celebrity dance competition series The Masked Dancer, Ice Cube aka Bill Nye, "The Science Guy" joined Disco Ball aka rapper/actor Ice-T in having goodbye to his group as Cotton Candy, Moth, Sloth, and Zebra move on to this week's "Group B Playoffs – These Masks Don't Lie." That's right, host Craig Robinson (The Office) and a judging panel made up of The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong, American Idol alum Paula Abdul, Beverly Hills 90210 alum Brian Austin Green, Ashley Tisdale (Merry Happy Whatever), and special panelist this week, Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm) are bringing them back so that their merry group of four can get shaved down to a trio ahead of the "Super Six."

For a look at what Group B has to offer when FOX's The Masked Dancer returns Wednesday night, check out the preview images below (with updated clues packages included at the end of the post):

Here's a look at the two newest previews for this week's round of dance competition:

Over the course of the competition, celebrity contestants will wear head-to-toe costumes and full masks while they perform with a "masked partner" in different dance styles. The panel of judges and viewers will be offered clues within the routines as well as in their clue packages- but here's what you need to know about the group going in. Among the ten celebrity dancers, we have a group that has amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals, and three Broadway show appearances.

Now, here's a look at the clues packages for Cricket, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead, and Tulip:

And here are the clues packages for Cotton Candy, Moth, Sloth, and Zebra:

FOX takes TV's #1 entertainment show and adds a little twist. Based on the smash hit FOX series, THE MASKED SINGER, and inspired by a popular segment featured on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," all-new celebrity competition series THE MASKED DANCER will be hosted by comedian Craig Robinson. Joining the show as panelists are THE MASKED SINGER and I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE's Ken Jeong, world-famous choreographer and singer Paula Abdul, actor and the former "Giraffe" mask on THE MASKED SINGER, Brian Austin Green, and actress and singer Ashley Tisdale. THE MASKED DANCER will feature celebrity contestants shaking their tail feathers, while covered from head to toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities. Costumed celebrities will be joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers, as they perform a series of dances together, spanning from hip-hop to salsa, jazz to tap dancing and more. When it comes to dance styles, the sky is the limit. Each week, a series of clues will be sprinkled throughout packages, costumes and routines, leading the panelists one step closer to figuring out which famous faces are freestyling behind the masks.

The Masked Dancer is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television and is based on the South Korean format, The Masked Singer, created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. and distributed by MBC America. James Breen, Craig Plestis, Dan Martin, and Ellen DeGeneres are executive producers of the series, with Breen serving as showrunner.