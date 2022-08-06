The Muppets Mayhem Bringing Some Serious Electric Mayhem to Disney+

Disney+ is bringing The Electric Mayhem Band's story to fans through an upcoming series, The Muppets Mayhem. The series will take audiences on a music-filled journey as, at long last, the band records its first ever album. Lilly Singh (A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Dollface) will play the (human) lead role of "Nora," the junior A&R executive tasked with managing and wrangling the mayhem that is The Electric Mayhem Band.

After 45 years of rockin' out, The Electric Mayhem goes on an epic musical journey to finally record their first studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally go platinum.

Can you picture THIS? Get ready for #TheMuppetsMayhem, an all-new Original series that am, is, and shall henceforth be starring we — Dr. Teeth and The Electric Mayhem! Rock out with us, and our very groovy pal @Lilly Singh, on @DisneyPlus, baby. pic.twitter.com/AvH182QEC6 — Electric Mayhem (@ElectricMayhem) March 7, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Starring The Muppets, which includes Dr. Teeth (Bill Barretta) on vocals and keyboards, Animal (Eric Jacobson) on drums, Floyd Pepper (Matt Vogel) on vocals and bass, Janice (David Rudman) on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot (Dave Goelz) on saxophone and Lips (Peter Linz) on trumpet. Disney+ has announced previously that Saara Chaudry (The Mysterious Benedict Society, Holly Hobbie) and Anders Holm (Workaholics, Inventing Anna) have been cast as Hannah and JJ, along with Tahj Mowry (Smart Guy, Baby Daddy).

Chaudry's character is Hannah, Nora's younger and arguably more accomplished sister. Raised in the era of likes, shares, and the idea that "if it wasn't posted, it didn't happen," Hannah translated her e-acumen and talent for enthusiastic and aspirational make-up videos into a burgeoning social media empire, complete with a legion of "Fan-a-Hannahs." Her success has unfortunately upended her dynamic with Nora. Holm's character is JJ, a formerly sheepish, nerdy intern-turned uber-cool tech entrepreneur who happens to be Nora's ex. On the surface, his ambition knows no bounds, but the real JJ underneath still hopes to win back Nora.

The Muppets Mayhem was developed by Adam F. Goldberg, Bill Barretta, and Jeff Yorkes, based on characters created by Jim Henson. It is written by Goldberg ("The Goldbergs"), Barretta ("The Muppets," "Muppets Haunted Mansion"), and Yorkes, the executive producers are Goldberg, Barretta, Michael Bostick, and Kris Eber. Yorkes is a co-executive producer. The Muppets Studio's David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter are also executive producers. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC Signature and The Muppets Studio for Disney+.