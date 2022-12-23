The Orville, Daredevil, That '90s Show & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us Lady Gaga ft. Beyonce with "Telephone," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes us making the case once again for The Orville Season 4 (and Seth MacFarlane responding to our editorial), HBO Max's Station Eleven Showrunner Patrick Somerville sharing some good news about a physical release for the series, FX's Justified: City Primeval showrunners discussing bringing back Timothy Olyphant's U.S, Marshal Raylan Givens at a time when society's views on law enforcement are quite different from when the show is on, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox updating production & describing the kind of Matt Murdock that he believes viewers can expect, Netflix dropping an official trailer for That '90s Show that reintroduces viewers to a number of very familiar That '70s Show faces, Amazon's Reacher star Alan Ritchson offering holiday greetings from the set of Season 2, and South Park creator Trey Parker & Matt Stone announcing the reopening date of Casa Bonita.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Orville, Daredevil, That '90s Show & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Showtime's Yellowjackets, Crunchyroll's Chainsaw Man & Tomo-chan Is a Girl!, ABC's The Rookie, NBC's Saturday Night Live, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Netflix's The Witcher & The Witcher: Blood Origin, BCTV's Top 10 Best Shows of 2022 & Top 5 Best New Shows of 2022.

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Friday, December 23, 2022:

The Orville: Seth MacFarlane's "Hoping Just Like You" for Season 4

Yellowjackets Season 2: Lauren Ambrose/Van Images Released; BTS Update

Casa Bonita: South Park Creators Announce Restaurant Reopening Date

Chainsaw Man Season 1 Ep. 11 "Mission Start" Let's Meet the Fiends

Tomo-chan Is a Girl! Crunchyroll English, Japanese Dubs Run Day/Date

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Offers Holiday Video Message from Season 2 Set

The Rookie: Chenford Fans Will Love This Season 5 Ep. 10 Overview

The Orville: After Nearly 5 Months, Did Disney Forget About Season 4?

SNL: Cecily Strong Reflects on "Weekend Update" & A Handsy Puppet

AEW Dynamite Results and Why They Ruined The Chadster's Holidays

The Witcher: Blood Origin Releases Episode Titles, Fight Scene Preview

Peacemaker, The Sandman Take Top Honors: BCTV's Best Shows of 2022

That '90s Show Trailer/Images: Eric, Donna, Jackie, Kelso, Fez & More

Daredevil: Charlie Cox Begins "Born Again" in February & More Details

The Witcher Season 3 Offers Henry Cavill "Heroic Sendoff," S04 Tease

Justified: City Primeval Showrunners: Raylan & Modern Law Enforcement

Station Eleven: Patrick Somerville's DVD Story Has Happy Ending

