The Orville Season 3 BTS; Grimes Reminder; Szohr Make-Up Video & More

With production rolling along on the third season of Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's The Orville, social media has had a chance to shine and prove that it's no just a cesspool for trolls but being a great way to keep the fans connected with anything and everything having to do with the series. Editor & co-producer Tom Costantino has proven to be a great resource for a look at how things are progressing, from last time's "good accidental NDA friendly" action shot to a look at some "space things." This time around, we're not just catching up with Costantino but also with several members of the cast to see how things are going on their end.

First up, Costantino offers viewers a monitoring perspective of production; following that, the show's main Instagram account shared a look at some behind-the-scenes action courtesy of director Jon Cassar:

Next up, Scott Grimes (Lt. Gordon Malloy) shares a post that comes with the helpful reminder that The Orville really is a space show:

Meanwhile, J. Lee (Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr) offers the fifth episode of In My Trailer! with special guest Jessica Szohr to talk Lt. Talla Keyali, Will Smith, how to make a trailer home, and more:

Szohr then shared a look at the make-up process involved with getting into character, followed by a post proving that a mother's work is never done- even when she's attempting to keep the galaxy safe:

In December 2020, viewers learned that filming had resumed on the series, with the news made official via Twitter and Instagram with the image of a clapperboard (which also happens to list MacFarlane as directing). Here's a look at the Instagram post that brought a cautious smile to The Orville fans' faces:

With the series having been hit by COVID-related delays much like dozens of other productions, things had been quiet for some time. Then during an Instagram chat in September with Szohr, MacFarlane offered viewers an update. "All I can say is we are working on it. We're working on it very hard, we got hit by this just like everyone else but we're working on it," MacFarlane explained at that time. "We will be back soon, folks. There has been a lot of speculation online: Will the show come back? The show is still a huge priority for me and for the cast and everyone else. We do have a season to finish, and we are going to finish it." For MacFarlane, it all comes down to safety first and foremost. "For a show with a lot of prosthetic makeup that requires close contact, a lot of background artists… it's a big job, and you want to make sure you do it in a way that keeps everyone safe and secure," he explained. "Once we have those protocols figured out, we will start up again and you will get more Orville."

