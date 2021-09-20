The Queen's Gambit: Mondo Music Release Of The Week

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to one of the most acclaimed shows on Netflix, The Queen's Gambit. Featuring music by Carlos Rafael Riviera, the score is spread over two 140 gram colored discs and can be preordered this coming Wednesday at the Mondo Music Shop. Check it out below.

Mondo The Queen's Gambit Release Details

"In proud partnership with Netflix, Mondo is pleased to present Carlos Rafael Rivera's Emmy award®-winning score to Netflix's breakout 2020 show, 'The Queen's Gambit,' written and directed by Scott Frank. For the show, Carlos Rafael Rivera delivered one of the stand-out scores of the last few years. Unusually, this is an entirely classical score: rich, sumptuous, and utterly beguiling. The music is certainly a character in the show, reflecting Beth's life … from meditative solo piano pieces, representing her early years growing up in an orphanage, with instruments and themes added throughout, as the years progress."

Rivera was quoted as saying, "Having such a complex protagonist as Beth Harmon, I wanted to avoid writing a 'Beth Theme', but rather themes for different aspects of her character: addiction, genius, mischief, growth, and more. By resorting to these, I could apply and develop them throughout the seven episodes, as Beth herself developed, helping create a more holistic representation of her character." Weirdly, I have not watched this yet. I was excited for The Queen's Gambit to come out, and I always meant to, but it just has not happened yet. In any case, I am a score junkie, so I will be trying with the rest of you to score this one Wednesday when this goes on sale.