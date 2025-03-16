Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: The Righteous Gemstones

The Righteous Gemstones: Lukas Haas on Why "Cousins Night" Stands Out

Lukas Haas with us about his run as Chuck Montgomery on HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones" and why "Cousins Night" is a personal favorite.

Article Summary Lukas Haas shines as Chuck Montgomery on HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones."

Haas explains why "Cousins Night" stands out as a personal favorite.

Haas praises the creativity and talent on set while working with Danny McBride and the team.

Filming in Charleston added charm and fun to the experience.

Lukas Haas has accomplished so much across his 40+ years in Hollywood and isn't looking to slow down anytime soon. While he's been successful since his childhood star days, starting his career in 1983's Testament, the actor is as versatile as they come as far as comedy and dramas, live-action, and voiceovers. While his primary focus has been films, he's churned out some memorable roles on episodic TV including runs on Epix's War of the Worlds and HBO's The Righteous Gemstones.. While promoting his latest Saban Films action crime film, High Rollers, Haas spoke to Bleeding Cool about his time on the Danny McBride evangelical dark comedy series as Chuck Montgomery, the son of May-May Montgomery (Kristen Johnston) and Peter Montgomery (Steve Zahn). The three live as part of a local militia, Brothers of Tomorrow's Fires, during season three of the series as the actor broke down why working with McBride was such "a real creative experience," filming in Charleston, SC, and why "Cousins Night" stood out to him the most.

The Righteous Gemstones: Lukas Haas on Series' Bold Steps to Experiment and Play.

Bleeding Cool: What's your fondest memory of your time in season three of The Righteous Gemstones?'

Oh, man, that was so cool! That whole experience was amazing. Those guys are incredible. Danny [McBride] is so talented, and that's one of the things that stuck out to me was how much talent is on that set, and how creative those guys are. You could dismiss [the series] as just a comedy, or if you watch that show, man, they are being so playful with the medium, and they are experimenting, playing, and it's a real creative experience.

They're bouncing off each other and you get to be part of this amazing group of people. The whole thing about it was cool, and there were a million cool moments, honestly, like just being in Charleston, too. They shoot everything there in Charleston and it's a great town. It's easy to say, but every single scene in that show I was in was so fun.

"Cousins Night" (from episode three's "For Their Nakedness Is Your Own Nakedness") stood out because it was like everybody, the whole cast, at the same table, and I have that knife fight with Danny, and that's the highlight of, I'd say of the cut for the cousins is that "Cousins Night." That was a highlight for me, but that was just a great experience, period.

The Righteous Gemstones, which also stars McBride, Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, Tony Cavalero, Cassidy Freeman, Gregory Alan Williams, Tim Baltz, John Goodman, Skyler Gisondo, Walton Goggins, and Jennifer Nettles, airs Sundays on HBO and is available to stream on Max. Saban Films High Rollers, which also stars John Travolta, Gina Gershon, and Quavo, is available in theaters, digitally, and on demand.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!