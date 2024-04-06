Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Cody Rhodes, recaps, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, the rock, Wrestlemania, wrestling

The Rock Pins Cody Rhodes in Glorious WrestleMania Climax

The Chadster brings you the most unbiased take on The Rock's epic WrestleMania win over Cody Rhodes! 🎉 But guess who interrupted The Chadster's celebration! 😱 Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

🎉🎉🎉 Ohhhhh yeahhh! 🎉🎉🎉 The Chadster welcomes you to the most unbiased coverage of WrestleMania you'll find anywhere on the internet! 😁 Get ready to experience true objective wrestling journalism that is not biased to either WWE or AEW. 📝 And let's be real, WrestleMania is the greatest wrestling spectacle of all time and AEW can never hope to compete. 💪 Tony Khan is probably crying right now while watching this epic show! 😭 Auughh man! So unfair!

Roman Reigns and The Rock emerged victorious over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in an absolutely epic main event on WrestleMania Night One! 🔥🔥🔥 The match started with a classic showdown between Reigns and Rollins, with the tension palpable. 😬 The two rivals traded blows until Rhodes and The Rock tagged in, and then all hell broke loose! 🤯 Rhodes and Rollins worked together to take the fight to the Bloodline, brawling all over the arena and even into the crowd! 👊 The action was non-stop, with the referee struggling to maintain control. 😅

Back in the ring, The Rock and Roman Reigns isolated Seth Rollins and targeted his injured knee. 🦿 Despite a valiant effort, Rollins was unable to make the tag to Cody Rhodes, who was taken out by Reigns on the apron. 😱 The Bloodline continued their assault, but Rollins managed to tag in Rhodes for a hot comeback! 🔥 Cody unloaded on Reigns with punches and his signature moves, but it wasn't enough to keep the Tribal Chief down. 😤 The match broke down into chaos, with Rhodes hitting a CrossRhodes on The Rock, only for the referee to be pulled out of the ring! 😲 Reigns took advantage with a low blow and a spear, but Cody kicked out! 😮 The Rock nearly hit Cody's mom with a weight belt, but Rhodes fought back valiantly. 💪 In the end, despite Rhodes and Rollins' best efforts, a People's Elbow from The Rock was enough to seal the victory for the Bloodline. 😫

The Chadster has to say, this match made him so happy that he ran out to the garage and grabbed a can of gasoline, brought it to the front lawn, and poured it out in the shape of the Brahma Bull and lit it on fire, paying tribute to The Rock's incredible entrance tonight! 🔥🐂 The Chadster danced shirtless, WWE chest tattoo and twelve-pack abs exposed, until Keighleyanne finally stopped texting that guy Gary and came outside to see what all the noise was about. 📱 When she saw what The Chadster had done to the lawn, she was unhappy. 😒 When she saw what The Chadster had done earlier in the night to the roof of her Prius (see The Chadster's earlier reports for more on that), she was completely livid. 😡 But before she could tell The Chadster off, the fire department arrived and sprayed The Chadster's lawn and The Chadster himself. 🚒💦 Soaking wet, The Chadster was the livid one now, because he noticed that one of the firemen looked very suspiciously like Tony Khan. 🧐 Then The Chadster looked at his lawn and realized that the water had left a stain in the shape of the AEW logo. 😱 Oh, when will Tony Khan stop tormenting The Chadster?! 😫 Auughh man! So unfair!

Tony Khan, stay out of The Chadster's local fire department and stop defacing his beautiful lawn! 😠 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤 The Chadster doesn't understand a single thing about why you would torment an unbiased journalist like this. 🤷‍♂️ Anyway, dear readers, come back tomorrow to Bleeding Cool for The Chadster's unbiased updates on the greatest WrestleMania of all time as it enters its second and final night! 🎉 Let's hope Cody Rhodes can overcome Bloodline Rules and take the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship from Roman Reigns! 🙏 But no matter what happens, you can count on The Chadster to give you the straight truth about all the action, with no bias towards AEW! 😎

