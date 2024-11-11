Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: nathan fillion, The Rookie

The Rookie: ABC Confirms Season 7 Premiering on January 7th

ABC's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie Season 7 will start hitting screens on January 7, 2025.

We got the heads-up earlier this week that the seventh season of ABC and Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie would be hitting screens in January – with Winter being the very reliable source for that intel. Well, we can thank the network for offering us an exact date, with the hit series returning on Tuesday, January 7th, at 10 pm ET (with Will Trent premiering Season 3 at 8 pm and High Potential having its midseason return at 9 pm).

Here's a look back at Winter's tweet from earlier this week, confirming that ABC's The Rookie Season 7 would start hitting screens in January 2025:

The Rookie: Looking Back at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Fillion on "The Rookie: Feds" Cast Appearing: When asked about the possibility of seeing Niecy Nash-Betts, Frankie R. Faison, James Lesure, Britt Robertson, or Kevin Zegers returning as their characters from the canceled "Feds," Fillion shared, "The short answer is yes. We are trying to create a universe in which we can all exist." The actor and executive producer would go on to add that expanding the show's ensemble and focusing on a number of characters has been a winning game plan for the ABC series. "The title and the idea that it was my show was always just a trick. It's always been an ensemble cast. I'm so very pleased to be able to say this program can, at any one time, rest squarely on the shoulders of any one member of this cast," Fillion explained.

Regarding That "Chenford" Breakup…: During the panel, the topic of Tim (Winter) and Lucy's (O'Neil) breakup and what that could mean for the new season was discussed. While it might be rough on the characters – and their fans – Fillion noted that everything they're going through will be worth it "when" they reunite – before changing that "when" to an "if" to play it safe. While noting that his character still has some personal fixing to do before he can do right by Lucy, Winter did allude to Tim making it up to Lucy in "different ways" during Season 7.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

