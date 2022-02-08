The Rookie: ABC Eyeing FBI-Focused Spinoff Series Starring Niecy Nash

It appears the universe of ABC and Nathan Fillion's The Rookie is about to expand, with a familiar face in the running to lead. Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported that the network is exploring a spinoff from the police drama that would focus on the FBI and star Niecy Nash (Claws, Reno 911!). Stemming from The Rookie creator/executive producer Alexi Hawley, executive producer Mark Gordon, eOne, and ABC Signature, the as-yet-untitled series would be introduced as a two-episode backdoor pilot during the current fourth season. Nash will guest star on the flagship series as Simone Clark, a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and (much like Fillion's John Nolan with the LAPD) the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Simone has never shied away from a challenge or a fight. She is a single mother of two who put her dreams on hold to make sure her kids pursued their own. During the two-episode arc/pilot, Nolan and the FBI's LA division enlist Clark when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station. Based on DH's reporting, the backdoor pilot will also introduce three other characters who will then become series regulars if the project is given a series green light (with more details on the upcoming episodes expected to be released soon).

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.