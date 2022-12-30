The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 10: A Clip to Get Chenford Fans' Hearts Racing

Okay, look. It's no secret that ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie & Niecy Nash-Betts-starring The Rookie: Feds are teaming up on Tuesday nights beginning January 3 and kicking things off with a major crossover event. In The Rookie S05E10 "The List" & The Rookie: Feds S01E10 "The Silent Prisoner," a group of skilled robbers pulls off a heist with deadly implications. A file listing undercover FBI agents has gotten loose, so it's going to take both teams racing against the clock before names get out… and the body count rises. But for Chenford fans, The Rookie S05E10 has a whole other level of importance. Because this is the episode when Bradford (Eric Winter) & Chen (Melissa O'Neil) head out on their first date… at least, we hope so since the overview below warns of "a few complications" along the way. And one of the complications they will have to worry about is how to keep their relationship on the down low. Unfortunately, it looks like they may not get the chance based on what Sgt. Grey (Richard T. Jones) has to say in the following clip. But, then again… you know what? Just check out the clip…

Here's a look at the clip in question from earlier today, followed by a look back at what we know about the crossover so far:

ABC's The Rookie/The Rookie: Feds Crossover Event: What We Know

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10 "The List": Detective Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox) and James (Arjay Smith) find themselves in the middle of a bank robbery which leads the entire team on a citywide manhunt. Meanwhile, Bradford (Eric Winter) and Chen (Melissa O'Neil) finally go on their first date, but it does have a few complications. Now, here's a look back to that clip of O'Neil teasing that around S05E10 (next week's episode), "maybe something cool will happen":

The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 10 "The Silent Prisoner": A mysterious caller threatens to reveal a leaked list of undercover FBI agents if a prisoner is not released. After an exposed agent is mortally wounded, the team identifies the caller and heads to the Port of Los Angeles to secure the release of the prisoner. Later, Simone (Nash-Betts) enlists John Nolan (Fillion) to help her remodel Cutty's (Frankie Faison) garage into a living space, and Brendon (Kevin Zegers), ready to confess his feelings to Antoinette (Devika Bhise) discovers she has feelings for someone else. Now, here's another look at Fillion, Nash-Betts, and more "crossing over" each other as they get the word out about the crossover:

And here's a look at the promo that was released for the two-hour, two-episode crossover event set to hit ABC screens on Tuesday, January 3rd: