Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
The Sandman, Dexter: Resurrection, IWTV & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Sandman, Rick and Morty, Supernatural, IWTV, The Boys, Countdown, Carrie, Dexter, Buffy/Angel, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Warner Bros. Japan's Fist of the North Star, DC Studios' Superman, ABC's High Potential, AEW/WWE, Netflix's The Sandman, Prime Video's Reacher, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, SYFY's Revival, Supernatural/Jensen Ackles, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Netflix's The Son of Sam Tapes, Prime Video's The Boys, Prime Video's Countdown, Prime Video's Carrie, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, FX's Very Young Frankenstein, The Stand/Fiona Dourif, Buffy the Vampire Slayer & Angel, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman, High Potential, AEW/WWE, The Sandman, Reacher, Rick and Morty, Revival, Supernatural/Jensen Ackles, Interview with the Vampire, The Boys, Countdown, Carrie, Dexter: Resurrection, Buffy & Angel, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, June 27, 2025:
Fist of the North Star: WB Japan Sets New Anime Series Adapt for 2026
Superman Looks Ready to Go "John Wick" on Lex Luthor: Sneak Peek
High Potential: Steve Howey Joins Season 2 Cast; Kaitlin Olson Now EP
AEW Collision Preview: Unexpectedly Ruining Your Thursday Night
Bill Goldberg and Son "Barely Watch" WWE, Gage Admits
AEW Dynamite Unbiased Review: Why It Was the Worst Show Ever
The Sandman Season 2: New Endless Posters Spotlight Dream & Despair
Reacher Season 4 Recast: Rodriguez-Marquette Replacing Baruchel
Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 6 Cold Open: The Beths Are NOT Happy
Revival Preview: Here's What's Ahead with S01E03: "Reality Check"
The Sandman Season 2: The Endless Are No Different Than Your Family
Supernatural: Jensen Ackles on How SPN Family Connects with Series
Interview with the Vampire Season 3 Production Timeline Update
The Son of Sam Tapes: Netflix, Berlinger Revisit NYC Summer of Terror
Rick and Morty S08E06 Preview: The Beths Need a Breather From The Fam
The Boys: Jensen Ackles on What Excites Him About "Vought Rising"
Countdown: Derek Haas, Jensen Ackles on Getting [SPOILER] for Opener
Carrie: Rahul Kohli Shares "Bloody" Great Look From First Filming Day
Dexter: Resurrection Sneak Preview Clip: Like Father, Like Son?
Very Young Frankenstein: Mel Brooks, WWDITS Team Developing FX Pilot
Countdown, Ironheart, Dexter: Resurrection & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
The Stand: Fiona Dourif Has Same Question We Do About Liman Film News
Buffy/Angel: Carpenter, Benz on Cordelia, Darla's True Soulmate & More
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!