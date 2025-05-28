Posted in: TV | Tagged: buffy, newlitg

Buffy and Willow Fans in The Daily LITG, for the 28th of May, 2025

Buffy and Willow fans was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Buffy and Willow fans and the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Seth MacFarlane and Star Trek

LITG two years ago, X-Men '97 Main Cast

LITG three years ago, Khan-La'an

LITG four years ago – Returning Prodigal Son

LITG five years ago – Christian Cooper.

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but yesterday it was all about former Marvel Comics writer and editor, Christian Cooper and his confrontation with Amy Cooper – no relation. With me wondering if any publicity-seeking comics publisher has gotten in touch. Turned out DC Comics did.

LITG six years ago.

From a time when whether or not Frank Miller's Superman Year One was or was not in the same continuity as the Dark Knight Returns was our biggest concern.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Lynn Johnston , cartoonist of For Better Or For Worse

, cartoonist of For Better Or For Worse Charles Marshall , writer on Planet of The Apes and Mortal Kombat.

, writer on Planet of The Apes and Mortal Kombat. Chad Hunt, artist on Wolverine, Freak Force, FemForce and Outsiders.

artist on Wolverine, Freak Force, FemForce and Outsiders. Geoffrey White, writer of Married… With Children

writer of Married… With Children Andrea Di Vito , artist on Dungeons & Dragons, Brath, The First and Nova.

, artist on Dungeons & Dragons, Brath, The First and Nova. Sebastian F Piccione , writer of Sunday Knight Comics

, writer of Sunday Knight Comics Chris Farnsworth, writer on 24 Legacy: Rules On Engagement and Dead Man Running

writer on 24 Legacy: Rules On Engagement and Dead Man Running Alicia Hollinger, artist on Heavy Metal Magazine

artist on Heavy Metal Magazine Mike Imboden writes on Fist Of Justice.

