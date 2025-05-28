Posted in: TV | Tagged: ,

Buffy and Willow Fans in The Daily LITG, for the 28th of May, 2025

Buffy and Willow fans was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary

  • Buffy and Willow fans drive Bleeding Cool's top headlines, highlighting Alyson Hannigan's latest post
  • Catch up on the most-read comic, TV, and movie stories from the past day and previous years of LITG
  • Relive trending moments in pop culture, from Batman/Deadpool news to milestones in X-Men and Star Trek
  • Celebrate today's comic book creator birthdays and sign up for the LitG Daily Mailing List for more updates

Buffy and Willow fans was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Buffy
Image: GIF Screencap

Buffy and Willow fans and the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Buffy & Willow Fans Loving Alyson Hannigan's "Started/Going" Post
  2. Batman/Deadpool by Grant Morrison, Greg Capullo, Dan Mora, Zeb Wells
  3. Kevin Smith Joins Deadpool/Batman, With Chip Zdarsky & Kelly Thompson
  4. The Old Guard 2: Charlize Theron "Leads From The Front" On Set
  5. OmnibusWatch, Marvel/DC Omnibuses & Absolutes Up To January 2026
  6. Is Batman #160 Setting Up A Big Change For DC Comics? (BatSpoilers)
  7. Mark Millar & John Romita's Psychic Sam Kickstarter. That's The News.
  8. Diamond Tells Publishers About Outstanding Invoices & Future Payments
  9. Will Giant-Size X-Men New Mutant Cause Trouble Or Police It? XSpoilers
  10. Is This Where All The Million Copies Of Planet Death #0 Went?

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Seth MacFarlane and Star Trek

Star Trek: Why Paramount Should Consider Seth MacFarlane [OPINION]
Connor Trinneer and Seth MacFarlane in "Star Trek: Enterpise". Image courtesy of Paramount
  1. Star Trek: It's Time to Make Seth MacFarlane An Offer, Paramount 
  2. AEW Disgraces Wrestling with Violent Anarchy in the Arena Match 
  3. Mary Jane Watson Made Impossibly Ugly By Marvel This Week (Spoilers) 
  4. Tom Brevoort On The X-Throuple, Promises New Villains, What Of Magik?
  5. Now Marvel And Coca-Cola Have Something For The Comic Books
  6. 64 Shots Of Cosplay From MCM London Comic Con 2024
  7. Mystique And Destiny "Be Gay Do Crime" At Their Wedding (Spoilers)
  8. Former WWE Star Helps Adam Copeland Win at AEW Double or Nothing 
  9. Doctor Who: "Dot and Bubble" Review: Old-School Sci-Fi Satire Returns 
  10. What Happens To The X-Men And Mutants At The End Of The Krakoan Age? 
  11. Doll Man's Debut by Will Eisner in Feature Comics #27, at Auction
  12. Magno the Magnetic Man Debuts in Super-Mystery Comics #1, at Auction
  13. Star Trek Gets New Trans Representation And Lore This Week (Spoilers)
  14. The Atomic Age Drama of Captain Science #6, Up for Auction
  15. Science & the Supernatural in Rare Captain Battle Comics 2, at Auction
  16. Panini UK Moves On From Marvel Comics To Launch Panini Manga
  17. Glenn Danzig & Simon Bisley's Hellmask #1 from Verotik in August 2024
  18. Slaughter Otter in Keenspot Comics' August 2024 Solicits
  19. Deadly Trails #1 in Blackbox Comics August 2024 Solicits
  20. What Happens To The X-Men in The Daily LITG, 27th of May, 2024

LITG two years ago, X-Men '97 Main Cast

X-Men '97 Cartoon To Tell Adult Stories On Disney+
Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+
  1. X-Men '97 Main Cast Look Released; Series Overview, Intel & More 
  2. True Detective: Night Country "Pretty Powerful"; Future Seasons?
  3. DC Announce A New Dawn Of DC Timeline, But Don't Hide Anything In It
  4. Why Did Marvel Really Buy Ultraverse & Why Won't They Publish It Now?
  5. Star Trek: Picard/Next Generation Reunion Not Original Season 3 Plan
  6. When Frank Miller Drew Judge Dredd And 2000AD Rejected It
  7. Amazing Spider-Man #26 Leak- What About Paul And The Kids? (Spoilers)
  8. Heat Boys Debuts Mecha Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Michelangelo 
  9. The Flash: Gustin, Wallace & Helbing Share Alternate Series Endings
  10. Amazing Spider-Man #26 Leaked Spoilers Did *Not* Come From Marvel
  11. Thomas Woodruff Removes His "Graphic Opera" From Eisner Nominations
  12. Shima Shinya's Glitch Yen Press August 2023 Solicits
  13. DCeased Deluxe Adds 56 Pages Of Backmatter And $10 On The Price
  14. 42 Cosplay Shots On A Sunny Day At MCM London Comic Con, Day Two
  15. A Stepmother's Marchen Manga in Seven Seas August 2023 Solicits
  16. Love Murder Basketball in TokyoPop August 2023 Solicits
  17. Return To The Ultraverse in The Daily LITG, 27th May 2023

LITG three years ago, Khan-La'an

young justice
LITG: Twitter screencap
  1. Young Justice: Weisman on Those Wanting LGBTQ Content Removed
  2. Better Call Saul Fans Should Worry About Kim; Big Part 2 Teaser Clue?
  3. 42 Comics In Marvel's June Previews Catalog Now Delayed Till Later
  4. Thor: Love and Thunder – 2 New High Quality Images
  5. Is There A Daredevil/Elektra Vs Punisher Coming After Dark Reign?
  6. 70 Shots Of MCM London Comic Con Cosplay: Day One
  7. Batman Damned Killed The Frank Miller Batman: Sin City Crossover?
  8. Will Pokémon TCG Cut Rainbow Rare Trainers in Scarlet & Violet?
  9. LGBTQ Young Justice & Greg Weisman In The Daily LITG, 27th May 2022
  10. Aquaman Andromeda – A Dark Knight or All-Star Superman For Aquaman
  11. All 200 Artist Alley Booths Of MCM London Comic Con Spring 2022
  12. Fortnite Iron Man Wrap Exclusive To Comic Readers For Over 2 Months
  13. From One Side Of MCM London Comic Con Spring 2022 To The Other
  14. Momoko Koda's No Longer Heroine in Yen Press' August 2022 Solicits
  15. As A Reincarnated Aristocrat in Kodansha's August 2022 Solicits
  16. The Story Behind Fantastic Comics' Most Sought-After Cover, at Auction
  17. Tomonori Inoue's Candy & Cigarettes in Seven Seas August 2022 Solicits
  18. Becoming Frankenstein & Crimson Storm in 10 Ton August 2022 Solicits
  19. Steve Mannion's Fearless Dawn in Asylum Press August 2022 Solicits
  20. LGBTQ Young Justice & Greg Weisman In The Daily LITG, 27th May 2022

LITG four years ago – Returning Prodigal Son

The Daily LITG, 28th May 2021
The Returning Prodigal Son – The Daily LITG, 28th May 2021 – screencap

  1. Prodigal Son Update: Warner Bros. TV Group Confirms "Conversations"
  2. Wizards Of The Coast Teases New Magic: The Gathering Rule On Twitter
  3. Josh Williamson Was Set To Leave DC Comics Over 5G
  4. Wizards Of The Coast's New Longest-Named Black Bordered Magic Card
  5. Funko Breaks the Internet With Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Pops
  6. Full DC Comics August 2021 Solicitations, Batman and the World Beyond
  7. The Sandman Casts Death, Johanna Constantine, More As 12 Join Series
  8. Inferno By Jonathan Hickman and Mahmud Asrar? (X-Men Spoilers)
  9. Vera Farmiga & Patrick Wilson Tease an Ambitious The Conjuring Sequel
  10. Marvel Legends Reveals: More Age of Apocalypse, Spidey 2099, More
  11. The Many Breakouts Of Laila Starr
  12. Yehudi Mercado Creates Sequel To Shazam!, Shazam! Thundercrack
  13. Former Oni Editor Ari Yarwood, Now Silver Sprocket Managing Editor
  14. Travel Foreman's Pencils For I Am Batman #0, Out In August
  15. Sneek Peek at The Corinthian in Sandman/Locke & Key Finale
  16. Marvel Launches New Star Wars High Republic Comic, Trail Of Shadows
  17. Aidairo Illustrations: Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Coming from Yen Press
  18. Rebellion/2000AD Solicits and Solicitations For August 2021
  19. Sneak Peek At Batman: The World, Country To Country
  20. PrintWatch: Stray Dogs and Shadecraft
  21. Slaying Demons in The Daily LITG, 27th May 2021
  22. John Romita Jr Artwork From Fantastic Four #35 60th Anniversary Issue

LITG five years ago – Christian Cooper.

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but yesterday it was all about former Marvel Comics writer and editor, Christian Cooper and his confrontation with Amy Cooper – no relation. With me wondering if any publicity-seeking comics publisher has gotten in touch. Turned out DC Comics did.

  1. Marvel Comics' Christian Cooper In Central Park Racial Confrontation
  2. Watchmen Creator Damon Lindelof Kicks Us in Our Season 2 Feels
  3. Street Fighter Swimsuit Special From Udon Entertainment For August
  4. Legend of Korra Cast Returns for Second Dark Horse Comic Book Reading
  5. Psych Star James Roday on Why Twin Peaks, Bobby Briggs Mattered
  6. No Improvement In DC Comics' #ConnnectedTogether Messages
  7. Funko Announces New Star Wars Pops That Include Revan and Malak!
  8. Could Warren Ellis's Wildcats Still Be A Thing? "Never Say Never…"
  9. Emma Frost Has Own Weapons Of Mass Destruction in Marauders #10
  10. How The Justice League Really Despise Each Other (Spoilers)

LITG six years ago.

From a time when whether or not Frank Miller's Superman Year One was or was not in the same continuity as the Dark Knight Returns was our biggest concern.

  1. 'Supernatural': Will Sam and Dean Get Their "Butch/Sundance" Ending?
  2. The Biggest Change Frank Miller is Making to Superman in Year One (Spoilers)
  3. Heroes In Crisis #9 Review – A Narrative Failure With Some Lovely Vistas and Headshots
  4. How Scott Snyder Has Been Preparing For Batman: Last Knight On Earth… For Some Time (Spoilers)
  5. Marvel Collects All the Tigra Comics They Can, Ahead of the TV Show

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Lynn Johnston, cartoonist of For Better Or For Worse
  • Charles Marshall, writer on Planet of The Apes and Mortal Kombat.
  • Chad Hunt, artist on Wolverine, Freak Force, FemForce and Outsiders.
  • Geoffrey White, writer of Married… With Children
  • Andrea Di Vito, artist on Dungeons & Dragons, Brath, The First and Nova.
  • Sebastian F Piccione, writer of Sunday Knight Comics
  • Chris Farnsworth, writer on 24 Legacy: Rules On Engagement and Dead Man Running
  • Alicia Hollinger, artist on Heavy Metal Magazine
  • Mike Imboden writes on Fist Of Justice.

