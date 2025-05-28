Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Gen V Season 2, Crystal Lake, Harry Potter & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Always Sunny/High Potential, Crystal Lake, Gen V, Harry Potter, One Piece, Doctor Who, The Last of Us & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's WWE Raw, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/High Potential, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, SYFY's Resident Alien, Peacock's Crystal Lake, Prime Video's Gen V, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, HBO's Harry Potter, Netflix's One Piece, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, HBO's The Last of Us, NBC's Destination X, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: "Always Sunny"/High Potential, Rick and Morty, Resident Alien, Crystal Lake, Gen V, TWD: Dead City, Harry Potter, One Piece, Doctor Who, The Last of Us, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, May 28, 2025:

Hart of Dixie: Brandi Burkhardt on Series Legacy, Reboot Thoughts

WWE Raw Review: The Perfect Answer to Double or Nothing

Always Sunny/High Potential: Dee & Morgan Would NOT Get Along: Olson

Rick and Morty S08E02: "Valkyrick" Trailer; Season 8 Blu-Ray/DVD Info

Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 1: "Prisoners" Image Gallery Released

Crystal Lake Showrunner Shows What "Building a Mystery" Looks Like

Gen V Season 2 Teaser Poster Released; "Syllabus" Set for CCXP Mexico

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E05 Images: The Dama's Sore "Croat"

Harry Potter Series: Meet Harry, Hermione Granger & Ron Weasley

One Piece Season 2 Crew Has TUDUM Slumber Party Plans; Chopper Debut?

Doctor Who: RTD Teases UNIT Tower Floor Minus 10; "Land/Sea" Preview

Peacemaker, Buffy/Willow, Eyes of Wakanda & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Last of Us Creators on Season 2 Deaths, Season 3 Challenges

Destination X: NBC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan-Hosted Series Starts Tonight!

The Librarians: The Next Chapter: McGowan & Robinson on Cast Bonding

