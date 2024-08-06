Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amanda waller, bctv daily dispatch, Evil, house of the dragon, john wick, peacemaker, power book ii: ghost, Scrubs, solar opposites, The Umbrella Academy, The X-Files

House of the Dragon, Amanda Waller, Scrubs & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Scrubs, Peacemaker, House of the Dragon, John Wick, Amanda Waller, Evil, The Umbrella Academy, and more!

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Scrubs, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, Hulu's Solar Opposites, HBO's Peacemaker, Peacock's Those About to Die, HBO's House of the Dragon, STARZ's Power Book II: Ghost, Lionsgate's John Wick: The High Table, Max's Creature Commandos, Paramount+'s Evil, USA Network's WWE Raw, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Netflix's Fuller House, The X-Files/Gillian Anderson, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Scrubs, Mayor of Kingstown, Solar Opposites, Peacemaker, House of the Dragon, Power Book II: Ghost, John Wick: The High Table, James Gunn/Amanda Waller, Evil, The Umbrella Academy, The X-Files/Gillian Anderson, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, August 6, 2024:

Scrubs Creator Bill Lawrence on "Getting The Band Back Together"

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Suffered From Not Enough Taylor Sheridan

Solar Opposites: "The Wall" S05 Trailer Ventures Into "The Backyard"

Peacemaker: Frank Grillo "Off to a Great Start" Filming Season 2

Those About to Die Star Pepe Barroso on Living His Ancient Rome Dreams

Ghosts Showrunners Developing Vampire Family Comedy Series for CBS

House of the Dragon Ending with Season 4; S03 Production Start in 2025

Power Book II: Ghost Final Season Part 2 Look: Like Father, Like Son?

John Wick 4 Spinoff Series In Development with EPs Reeves, Stahelski

Creature Commandos: James Gunn Offers Amanda Waller "Birthday" Wishes

Evil Season 4 E12: "Fear of The Other" Promo Trailer Released (VIDEO)

WWE Raw Preview: Wyatt Sicks Debut! SummerSlam Fallout! AEW Tears!

The Umbrella Academy Team on "The Road to the Final Season" (VIDEO)

House of the Dragon: Disappointed Fans Got S02 Heads-Up Back in March

Fuller House: Christine Lakin Has a Theory on Her Series Hiring/Firing

The X-Files: Gillian Anderson on Kissing David Duchovny at 1997 Emmys

