The Studio Preview: Zoë Kravitz Isn't Changing Her Acceptance Speech

Continental Studios head Matt Remick (Seth Rogen) and Zoë Kravitz have a difference of opinion in this clip from Apple TV+'s The Studio.

It seems only fitting that Apple TV+ would choose Oscars Sunday to drop a new look at Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's The Studio. In the latest look at the upcoming satirical take on the entertainment industry, Continental Studios head Matt Remick (Seth Rogen) and Zoë Kravitz have a difference of opinion when it comes to "The Perfect Acceptance Speech" – and it's throwing Ramy Youssef off of his game…

Along with Rogen, the cast for the upcoming streaming series includes Catherine O'Hara (HBO's The Last of Us), Kathryn Hahn (Disney+'s Agatha All Along), Ike Barinholtz (HBO's White House Plumbers), and Chase Sui Wonders (Peacock's Bupkis) – with Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) appearing as a guest star. Now, here's a look at the previously released official teaser and sneak peeks, along with an official overview of the 10-episode streaming series – with Apple TV+'s The Studio hitting screens on Wednesday, March 26th

In Apple TV+'s The Studio, Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it's the job Matt's been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

Stemming from Lionsgate Television, Apple TV+'s The Studio was created by multi-Emmy Award winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, alongside Rogen, Goldberg, and Frida Perez. Point Grey Pictures' James Weaver, Alex McAtee, and Josh Fagen also serve as executive producers alongside Rogen and Goldberg.

