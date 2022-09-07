The Three-Body Problem: Epic Chinese Sci-Fi Adapt Premieres This Month

The Chinese TV series adaptation of Liu Cixin's epic Science Fiction trilogy The Three-Body Problem will be premiering this month, well ahead of the Netflix version, which is reportedly still in production. Three Body, the direct translation of the Chinese title, will debut in September on the Chinese streaming service Tencent via their app and official YouTube channel for a global audience, and almost certainly with English subtitles. The series will consist of 24 one-hour-long episodes. Chinese streamers tend to follow the Netflix model these days by dropping the entire season at once for a binge-watch model.

Tencent released character posters and new trailers for The Three-Body Problem TV series months ago, which created hype and heated discussions on the Internet. According to the September drama schedule released by Shengshi Communication Group, The Three-Body Problem is tentatively scheduled to be broadcast on Tencent Video in September, with a total of 24 episodes. The exact broadcast time and date have not been announced. This is one of the most anticipated drama series for years.

The Three-Body Problem is adapted from Liu Cixin's science fiction novel of the same name, directed by Yang Lei and written by Tian Liangliang. Zhang Luyi, Yu Hewei, Chen Jin, Wang Ziwen, Lin Yongjian, and Li Xiaoran lead the cast.

A translation of the Chinese synopsis for The Three-Body Problem reads:

"In 2005, abnormal disruptions in basic Science turn the scientific community on its head. Mysterious scientist suicides, a miraculous countdown, secret scientific discoveries, and the emergence of the mysterious "Three-Body Problem" game throughs the scientific community into chaos. Nano scientist Wang Miao is taken to the Joint Operations Center by police officer Shi Qiang, and infiltrates an organization called The Science Boundary to assist in the investigation. The bewildered Wang Miao comes into contact with an organization called ETO, and discovers that the commander behind it all is Ye Wenjie, the mother of the scientist Yang Dong, who committed suicide. With the constant battle between ETO and the operations center, Wang Miao and Shi Qiang discover that the "Three-Body Problem" game is real and drives the desperate life and death fight for survival between two civilisations. With the joint efforts of the Joint Operations Center and scientists, Wang Miao, Shi Qiang and the world prepare for an impending invasion by the alien Trisolarans that will be decades, even centuries in the making."

The Three-Body Problem will be available worldwide on Tencent's YouTube Channel in September.