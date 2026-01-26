Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, dexter, Fallout, Resident Alien, richard pryor

The Tubes On Disc: TV Physical Media Releases For Cobra Kai & More

Bleeding Cool's The Tubes On Disc is our rundown of the latest Blu-ray/physical media TV news, including Cobra Kai, Resident Alien & more.

Article Summary Cobra Kai: The Complete Series arrives on Blu-ray with commentaries and deleted scenes, out March 3.

Resident Alien gets a complete Blu-ray box set plus a separate Season 4 release on March 10.

Alliance Entertainment to distribute Amazon MGM shows like Fallout and classics on physical media.

New 4K releases for Richard Pryor and Dexter: Resurrection join the latest physical media wave.

TV shows on disc were once a vast business, even keeping some shows on the air, especially during the golden years and early days of cable expansion. While not as prolific as before, numerous shows are still being released all the time, and we care deeply about physical media around these parts. In this new weekly column, we will bring you news on a selection of these releases, let you know what is coming on physical media and when, and what is worth your money, with reviews and more. Welcome to The Tubes On Disc!

TV Show Physical Media News

Cobra Kai: The Complete Series is coming to Blu-ray. The series release will span 15 discs and include all 65 episodes. New commentaries will also be included for the pilot and final episodes. Each season will also include several deleted scenes. The box set releases on March 3.

Another series getting a complete run box set in March is Resident Alien. The four-season series will release on Blu-ray on March 10. For those who have already purchased the first three seasons, a separate release of the fourth season is available on the same day.

–Alliance Entertainment has signed a distribution deal to release Amazon MGM Studios' physical media of their shows and films on 4k and Blu-ray. The statement mentions Fallout explicitly, so here's hoping for some love to Reacher sooner rather than later. "Under the agreement, Alliance will bring new releases such as 'Fallout' Season 2 and 'Mercy' to market, alongside revitalized catalog programs and expanded 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray assortments. The agreement spans globally recognized franchises such as 'James Bond' and 'Rocky,' as well as acclaimed classics including 'The Silence of the Lambs' and 'Legally Blonde,' ensuring continued availability across major retail and direct-to-consumer channels."

For all you comedy nerds, Richard Pryor….Here & Now will be released in 4K on February 24.

Finally, for this week, Dexter: Resurrection – The Complete First Season will receive a physical media release on Blu-ray and DVD on February 17.

