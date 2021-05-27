The Ultimate Fighter Returns Next Week Only On ESPN+

The Ultimate Fighter returns next week exclusively on ESPN+, and you know what? I am excited for it. I know the last few seasons before it went away were…not the best TV, but I miss this weird mix of UFC card and The Real World. The coaches for this season will be Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega ahead of their planned title match later this year. They will be coaching men's bantamweight and middleweight fighters on the show, as 16 fighters compete for a shot at a UFC contract. You can watch the trailer for the new season of The Ultimate Fighter down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Ultimate Fighter Returns! | New Episodes Every Week Starting June 1 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iity4uFYh6g)

What Classic Moment Will The Ultimate Fighter Give Us This Time?

"The highly anticipated The Return of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega will see featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega coach men's bantamweights and middleweights competing to make the UFC roster. Following the series, which debuts Tuesday, June 1, the two coaches will prepare to square off for the featherweight title at a date that will be determined in the near future. The show, which debuts June 1 (following an Ultimate Fighter Launch Party to set the stage Tuesday) and runs for 12 weeks with a new episode dropping on ESPN+ every Tuesday, will feature eight fighters each in the bantamweight and middleweight divisions."

To get hyped for Tuesday's big return, all 28 previous seasons of the show are now streaming on ESPN+, all the way back to the first season of The Ultimate Fighter, which featured the instant classic Forrest Griffin/Stephan Bonnar fight that put the UFC on the path to the mainstream success it has today.

The Ultimate Fighter returns on ESPN+ this Tuesday, June 1st. New episodes will debut on the service every week for twelve weeks.

