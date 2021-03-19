The Walking Dead: Check Out the Opening Minutes to S10E20 "Splinter"

AMC didn't waste any time offering a follow-up to our earlier, behind-the-scenes look at this week's episode of The Walking Dead. Directed by Laura Belsey and written by Julia Ruchman and Vivian Tse, this weekend's chapter finds Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) captured and separated by what we're confidently saying is the Commonwealth. As you can tell from just that brief overview, the episode looks to not only offer viewers answers to what happened to our foursome but also set the stage for Season 11 and a "New World Order"- and now we're getting a look at the opening minutes from the episode. And if we're being honest? Doesn't make us like those Commonwealth folks a whole lot.

Here's a look at the opening minutes to this week's episode "Splinter"- which feels like it leads into the official preview released earlier (which you can also check out below):

As promised, here's a look back at the official promo and preview for this weekend's episode "Splinter":

And here's a look back at the previously-released table read preview for this weekend's chapter:

Here's What's Still Ahead for The Walking Dead Season 10C

Last time on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?

EPISODE 1021 – "Diverged": Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent? Director: David Boyd / Writer: Heather Bellson.

EPISODE 1022 – "Here's Negan": Carol takes Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future. Director: Laura Belsey / Writer: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.