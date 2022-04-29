The Walking Dead: David Zabel Joins Daryl Spinoff as New Showrunner

On the same day that saw Jeffrey Dean Morgan, AMC, and The Walking Dead defend Norman Reedus from accusations from toxic fans accusing him and others of "forcing" Melissa McBride to depart the upcoming Daryl/Carol spinoff, there are more changes taking place behind-the-scenes. Set to film in Europe and premiering in 2023, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that David Zabel (EP, Stumptown) has joined the series as showrunner, replacing TWD showrunner Angela Kang. Though stepping down to focus on other AMC projects in development, Kang will serve as an executive producer alongside TWD CCO Scott M. Gimble and more. Also, DH reports that a "strategic pivot is taking place now" that will allow filming to begin overseas in the next 2-3 months even with scripts "pretty far down the line" before McBride departed.

Now here's a look back at AMC & TWD's joint statement earlier today in support of Reedus:

We would like to acknowledge the response to this week's news related to the previously announced Daryl and Carol TWD spinoff. Norman Reedus is being unfairly targeted and attacked in social media for a decision he had no part in. Melissa McBride decided she could not participate in the series because relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for her. It is inappropriate to direct negativity and anger at another cast member for a disappointing outcome he had nothing to do with. Carol is a beloved & vital character and we are working to find a way for fans to again follow her story, as only Melissa could give life to, in the expanding universe around The Walking Dead. The fans have always been the driving force behind TWD Family and always will be.

While it might be a few months still until the final chapters hit our screens (and we get a bit more clarity on the spinoff confusion), it wasn't too early for a preview of what's to come in Season 11 Part 3. The Following clip finds Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and Negan (Morgan) comparing notes, Daryl and Maggie (Cohan) hiding from Commonwealth soldiers, Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) not looking so well, Carol being the kind of shady we need right now, and Daryl bringing "Rick Grimes" back into the conversation. Now here's your first look at what's to come as AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 premieres this fall: