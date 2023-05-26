The Walking Dead: Dead City Negan/Maggie Promos Offer Street Art Vibes Set to premiere on June 18th, the newest Negan & Maggie-focused The Walking Dead: Dead City mini teasers have a cool NYC street art vibe.

Okay, if this is a sign of how the marketing for AMC & AMC+'s Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City is going to start looking, we're going to be really big fans. Maybe it has to do with living in NYC, so it hits a bit closer to home (in a good way), but we like the "street art" vibe that they're going for – though I think Maggie deserves one as cool as the one they gave Negan.

Here's a look at two very cool new teasers for the spinoff series, spotlighting our main leads with a very different vibe that just fits right with the upcoming NYC-set series:

Maggie will have to venture far from Hilltop to save her son. #DeadCity premieres June 18th on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/mbk5pZDGYM — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) May 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, set to hit screens beginning June 18th. Following that, we have a look at what else we know about the spinoff series so far. And yes, that's "Gimme Danger" by Iggy & The Stooges (courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment):

The Walking Dead: Dead City – A Preview

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers.

