The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes/Michonne Spinoff Filming February In NJ?

Okay, this is going to be one of those Charlie Kelly/Pepe Silvia/It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia connect-the-dots conspiracy board posts, so buckle up. Earlier this month, rumblings were that one of AMC's upcoming The Walking Dead spinoffs would be kicking off production soon under the name "Summit." Now, considering Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee) have their spinoff premiering in April 2023 and Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) is overseas in France filming, we're running with it being the one starring Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) & Danai Gurira (Michonne). Then, last week, Gurira revealed during a podcast interview (more on that below) that she was in NYC for some pre-production work as executive producer on the project. Okay, still with us? Because now, we have a listing on the NJ Department of State's NJ Motion Picture & Television Commission that might just offer some more filming details.

Under the title of "Summit," AMC Studios is listed along with the address "50 State Route 120, East Rutherford, NJ, 07073," which takes them to the Meadowlands Sports Complex. To me, that sounds like we could be expecting some majorly epic scenes if the sports facilities are going to come into play. Along with the production company and filming location address, we also have a scheduled timeframe listed as February through May. That would seem to fit what Gurira had to say during the podcast when she said that they were eyeing late 2023 (sometime after Halloween) for the series to hit screens.

Gurira couldn't offer much with regard to specific details on the spinoff during a recently-released Deadline Hollywood podcast. But Gurira did say that the "deeply intimate" and "very satisfying" story will present viewers with the TWD world they know and "another world we don't know yet." But what really widened our eyes was when Gurira said she believed that the series would drop in late 2023, sometime after Halloween. Here's a listen to the entire "20 Questions: On Deadline" interview, with the discussion on The Walking Dead spinoff kicking off the show (followed by Rick & Michonne from the TWD series finale):

The Walking Dead S11E24 & BTS Rick & Michonne Images & Video

In the first image gallery, we get a chance to see Rick and Michonne in action as their paths draw closer to one another. In the gallery following that, we get a chance to see Lincoln, Gurira, Gimple, Director, EP & Effects Icon Greg Nicotero, and others behind the scenes making Rick and Michonne's returns become a reality.

Now, here's a look back at the moment fans had been hoping for since the series finale was first announced:

In a newly-released featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return: