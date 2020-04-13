The Walking Dead: World Beyond Co-Creator Honors What Could've Been

Having a Sunday in April that was Walking Dead-free felt very, very odd. Understandable, but still odd. This past Sunday was meant to mark both a beginning and an end for the popular franchise. With The Walking Dead, it was the wrap up of the tenth season and possibly The Whisperers War, and the now-you-tell-us return of Maggie (Lauren Cohan). Following up what we're assuming was going to be a massive cliffhanger, Walking Dead CCO Scott Gimple and showrunner/executive producer Matt Negrete's The Walking Dead: World Beyond was waiting in the wings to introduce viewers to a new generation of survivors (and the word "empties" instead of "walkers") who've lived most of their lives in the "comfort" of a secure community.

Except Nebraska's Campus Colony has some secrets of its own, the biggest of which is that it's run and protected by the Civic Republic Military. If you haven't made the connection yet, check out the initials: CRM. That's right, the same robo-soldier and black helicopter group we watched scoop Rick (Andrew Lincoln) away and make a memorable appearance on Fear the Walking Dead. What follows are two teasers that show you exactly how powerful CRM is and how far their reach extends, followed by CRM's Elizabeth (Julia Ormond) tipping off viewers to what the letters mean. But first, Negrete commemorates the premiere-date-that-wasn't while encouraging fans to stay the course because the premiere will be here before they know it.

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" delves into new mythologies and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Previously, Negrete introduced viewers to their new TWD family. In the following video, Negrete and cast members Alexa Mansour (Madame Secretary), Aliyah Royale (Major Crimes), Annet Mahendru (The Americans), Nico Tortorella (Younger), Nicolas Cantu (The Good Place), and Hal Cumpston (Bilched) reveal what it was like getting to know one another while also adjusting to life in the Walking Dead universe:

Ormond's no-nonsense Elizabeth is a commander within the ranks of CRM who's willing to do whatever it takes to secure their society's future. Mansour's Hope is a good-natured rule-breaker who lives for the moment: likable and funny on the outside, Hope keeps her sadness buried inside – for now. Cantu's Elton is small for his age in addition to being friendly and an old soul. He also has a black belt in karate. Cumpston's Silas is big for his age. He is a shy loner that scares some kids, but he hates the fact that he scares people.

Mahendru has been cast in the role of Huck, with Royale set as Iris – while Tortorella's Felix is an honorable man of his word who isn't afraid to fight for others' safety and acceptance. Holt's Leo is a solid family man and respected professor with a generous heart and unwavering optimism for the future. He'd risk his life to save the people he cares about.