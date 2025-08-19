Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The White Lotus

The White Lotus EP Offers Some Season 4 Location/Theme Insights

The White Lotus EP David Bernad offered updates on Season 4 and discussed Mike White's run on CBS's reality competition series Survivor.

A little more than a month ago, HBO/HBO Max CEO Casey Bloys offered an update on how things were looking with the fourth season of Mike White's The White Lotus. A little more than a month (and 23 Emmy noms) later, EP David Bernad is checking in with The Hollywood Reporter to talk up the show's impressive nominations haul and much more. Along the way, Bernad had some fascinating insights to offer regarding where things stand with Season 4's location and theme.

In terms of White's experience filming the 50th season of CBS's hit reality competition series Survivor, Bernad hasn't spoken to White about it but imagines that it will play some kind of role in how the season is crafted. "I'm sure, even subconsciously, something Mike experienced from this past season of 'Survivor' will end up somehow in the show," he shared. "I don't know what his experiences were, but he's such a humanist and he's so aware of the world and his experiences, and I think that always informs his writing."

As for the location for the highly anticipated fourth season, Bernad noted that the choices are being "narrowed down" and a final call is "starting to come into focus" regarding the final location. "I think we're narrowing down where we'll end up, and we're still kind of having those conversations, but I think it's starting to come into focus," he explained. As for the Season 4 theme, the showrunner and co-executive producer sounded a lot more definitive – and much more cautious about their choice of words. "Nothing yet, but I am very excited for what Mike is working on and thinking about for season four. I think it's going to speak to culture in a way that […] is going to be relevant. I don't want to say too much [other than] I know what it is and where it's going, and it's really exciting, and I think people will be happy about the direction of season four."

