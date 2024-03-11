Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: amazon, prime video, Them: The Scare, Them!

Them: The Scare Set For Prime Video This April; New Images Released

Prime Video has released first-look images for Them: The Scare, with the eight-episode season set to hit the streaming service on April 25th.

Article Summary Horror anthology "Them: The Scare" premieres on Prime Video on April 25th.

The season features legendary actors, including Deborah Ayorinde and Pam Grier.

Set in 1991 LA, the show centers on a detective's chilling murder investigation.

Creator Little Marvin returns, merging 90s LA culture with horror elements.

Them: The Scare is a new season of the horror anthology show from Prime Video that will debut on the service starting on April 25th. There will be eight episodes this season, which follows the first one that debuted back in 2021. This will be a period piece, taking place in 1991 in and around Los Angeles. The loaded cast includes Deborah Ayorinde (Riches, Harriet) as "Detective Dawn Reeve," Pam Grier (Foxy Brown, Bones, Ghost of Mars, Jackie Brown) as "Athena," Grammy-nominated musician and actor Luke James (The Chi, Insecure) as "Edmund Gaines.", Joshua J. Williams (Cloak & Dagger, Mudbound), Jeremy Bobb (The Continental, God's Country), Wayne Knight (Seinfeld, Narcos), Carlito Olivero (This Is Me… Now, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions), Charles Brice (Homeland, The Blacklist, Watchmen), and Iman Shumpert (The Chi). You can see some first-look images from the series below.

Them: The Scare – What Viewers Can Expect…

According to the official logline/synopsis, "THEM centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve, who is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles, with a city on the razor's edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family…"

Here is creator, executive producer, and series showrunner Little Marvin on getting to do a second season and what they were aiming for with this series: "With THEM: The Scare, we wanted to combine our love of horror with a look at Los Angeles's rich history and evolution. This second installment is a new story set in the 90s, one of the most iconic decades for film, music, and fashion, particularly in Los Angeles. I'm also excited about our amazing cast: Deborah Ayorinde returns as a completely new character, Luke James delivers an unforgettable performance, and the legendary Pam Grier, who has played so many iconic and beloved roles on screen, makes her return to horror…. We couldn't have asked for a more fearless group to lead this second installment."

The second season debuts on April 25th only on Prime Video.

