Those Were the Days: Undertaker Yearns for Time Where Men Were Men

Greetings, comrades! Your El Presidente is back with a follow-up on the Undertaker story I filed earlier today. As we know, the WWE legend was a guest on Joe Rogan's podcast where he talked about how much WWE sucks nowadays. But it isn't just the in-ring product Old Man Taker has an issue with, my friends. The Undertaker is also not a fan of what goes on in the locker room.

"In that era of guys, too, those were men," explained The Undertaker in comments transcribed by Metro. "You into a dressing room nowadays and it's a lot different."

"I remember walking into my first real dressing room, and all I saw were some crusty fucking men," The Undertaker continued. "Half of them had guns and knives in their bags. Shit just got handled back then."

"Now you walk in and there's guys playing video games and fucking making sure they look pretty," said The Undertaker, who wore eyeliner for most of his career and continues to dye his hair before wrestling. "It's evolution, I guess. I don't know what it is, but I just like those eras, man. I liked when men were men."

Of course, The Undertaker is overlooking many pitfalls of that era as well. There was the rampant drug abuse, for one thing, which resulted in many of The Undertaker's peers dying way too young. Then there was the awful, where a person in the locker room who wore the wrong color tie when shaking hands with someone like The Undertaker would be forced to attend "wrestler's court" and accept bullying from their peers as punishment. But I suppose it's much worse to be playing Nintendo Switch backstage, right comrades? "Mister, we could use a man like Chris Benoit agaaaaain!"Haw haw haw haw!

Then again, The Undertaker was a big supporter of Donald Trump, donating money to him in the 2020 election, so perhaps his stance isn't so surprising after all. Until next time, amigos: socialism or death!