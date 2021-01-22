Like You, The Undertaker Thinks WWE Sucks These Days

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you with the most shocking betrayal since that butthead Henrique Capriles tried to steal the presidency from me in 2012! For decades, WWE legend The Undertaker was a loyal company man, responding to the call whenever Vince McMahon needed him. If there's one thing Vince and the WWE could rely on, it was the support of Mark Calloway. Until today, that is.

In an interview on Joe Rogan's podcast, The Undertaker revealed that, just like most wrestling fans these days, he's unable to actually enjoy WWE's crappy product. Asked if he enjoys the product as a fan, The Undertaker was unable to lie and shared his true feelings on the subject: it absolutely sucks!

"I try," said The Undertaker. "Uh… It's tough right now for me because the product has changed so much and it's kind of soft."

The Undertaker agreed with Rogan that he would probably get in trouble for saying this, but it needed to be said.

"I'll probably piss a lot of people off, but they need to hear it," he said. "It is what it is. To the young guys, 'Oh, he's a bitter old guy.' I'm not bitter. I did my time. I'm good. I walked away when I wanted to walk away. I just think the product is a little soft. There's guys here and there that have an edge to them, but there's too much pretty and not enough substance, I think, right now."

Shocking, but well-deserved, criticism from The Dead Man. Will WWE heed The Undertaker's words? Probably not, comrades. Perhaps we will see The Undertaker in AEW soon. Haw haw haw! Until next time, my friends: socialism or death!