Titans Cinematographer: Curran Walters's Red Hood Turn A Treat & More

With the internet buzzing over Monday's reveal of how Titans star Curran Walters's Jason Todd is going to look in full-on Red Hood mode, director of photography and cinematographer Boris Mojsovski (who also directed Season 2, Episode 9 episode "Atonement") returned with some new updates from the set. In his first post, Mojsovski shares a look at Walters's Jason Todd mid-scene along with praise for the actor's turn as Red Hood. Following that, viewers get a better sense of how outside filming is handled when it involves close quarters like the inside of a cab (with director Millicent Shelton and star Alan Ritchson aka Hank Hall aka Hawk serving as our unfortunate "role models" to make the point).

Here's a look at Mojsovski's most recent Instagram posts offering updates on filming and production (posts that we hope get collected at the end of the production's run because there's some fascinating behind-the-scenes knowledge dropped along the way):

EP Greg Walker is interested in digging into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) returns this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage." As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that and aspect of her story that they will "absolutely" explore.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Robin), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Robin), and Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.