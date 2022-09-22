Titans Director Honors George Pérez; Season 4 Episode Filming Wraps

As filming on the fourth season of HBO Max's Titans is wrapping up, the streaming series has been making some serious news as of late. Recently, we had The CW's DC's Stargirl star Brec Bassinger dropping a ten-ton tease that a crossover with Titans was on the way. But two familiar faces in the image that Bassinger shared were already making news last month. That's when we learned that an upcoming episode is inspired by the famous New Teen Titans (Vol. 1) #8 "A Day in the Lives…" (written by Marv Wolfman, with art by George Pérez, inks by Romeo Tanghal, colors by Adrienne Roy, and letters by Ben Oda, with Len Wein as editor). Offering glimpses into team members' lives outside of their superhero responsibilities, the episode features a story by Geoff Johns & Ryan Potter with a script from Johns & Eric Dean Seaton directing. Before you start connecting the dots, check out Seaton's post from earlier today signaling the end of filming and expressing his love & appreciation to the late Perez for being able to adapt a work that meant so much to him.

"Dear Mr. George Perez," Seaton began. "Over the past five weeks, I got to fulfill a dream I had since I first laid eyes on your co-creation [HBO Max's DC's Titans] so many years ago. Because of the amazing script by [Ryan K. Potter] and [Geoff Johns], I worked with some old friends (wonder who), a great friend who always wanted to be a superhero (yay for him or her), ushered in an iconic live action meeting (not the one floating around on the internet), paid tribute to you and some other special comic creators, and best of all, made some great new friends that I hope to have for the rest of my life. The episode was a mind trip ride of action, heart, growth, love, loss, pain, and tears. And because of all this, I was able to make good on my promise to put a big cinematic thank you on your co-creation and amazing life-inspiring work. I have so many photos of this universe (hint) that I will share when I'm allowed, but for now, here are a few spoiler-free ones." And before he wraps, Seaton thanks "the wonderful people who made this lifelong dream a reality," thanking the cast, creative teams, executive producers, the production crew, the VFX team, the stunt team, and everyone else who helped bring the episode to life from the printed page. Here's a look at Seaton's post (including a nice selection of behind-the-scenes images):

"Hard to put into words what this one represents. I loved the ['Teen Titans'] comic as a kid and it all started with issue 8. I still have every issue [Marv Wolfman] and [George Perez] made. These stories were an eye-opener into my passion for storytelling. And knowing the visuals were created by a man of color made it all the more special. I would read this book and imagine what this artwork would look like in real life. Sadly, I never got to meet Mr. Perez before he passed. But I am going to put a big cinematic thank you on his co-creation and amazing life-inspiring work," Seaton wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post back in August, sharing more about his personal connection to the comic book issue and series overall: