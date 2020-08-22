Titans Season 3: Red Hood, Scarecrow, Comm. Barbara Gordon & More

When the smoke cleared on the second season of once-upon-a-time DC Universe's Titans, viewers were faced with one of our heroes dead, one possibly dead (though it's the comics world, so if your name's not "Uncle Ben", there's a good chance you won't stay dead for long), one heading off to greener pastures, and Nightwing rising from the ashes of Grayson's (Brenton Thwaites) Robin persona. Between WarnerMedia machinations and COVID-19-related production delays, intel on a third season was few and far between(though we do know that Damaris Lewis' Blackfire will be a series regular when the third season does start).

At DC FanDome's Titans panel, the news drought came to an end when executive producer Greg Walker and series stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, Joshua Orpin, Damaris Lewis, Alan Ritchson, and Minka Kelly previewed what fans can expect. Walker may have been joking when he said Blackfire "would have a room in Wayne Manor, but he was serious when he announced Red Hood for the third season. The action will shift to Gotham City, and bring aboard Dr. Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow and Commissioner Barbara Gordon.

A Look Back at DC Universe's "Titans" Season 2:

In season two, following the aftermath of their encounter with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision in their new home at Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to hone their hero abilities and work together as a team. They are joined by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. Although these original Titans attempt to transition into a regular life, when old enemies resurface everyone must come together to take care of unfinished business. And as this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the arrival of Deathstroke, brings to light the sins of the old Titans which threaten to tear this new Titans family apart once more.

After decades of fighting crime as Batman, Iain Glen's (Game of Thrones) billionaire Bruce Wayne is just as driven to protect Gotham from evil as he was in his prime. Needing to reconcile his relationship with Dick Grayson, the duo hope to forge a new dynamic as Bruce tries to help his former sidekick and the Titans achieve success. Esai Morales' (Ozark) Slade Wilson is known for being DC's deadliest assassin. While serving his country, Slade became an elite soldier before government testing enhanced his physiology to near superhuman levels, putting him on a path of darkness and revenge. To his family, Slade is a father and husband, but to the rest of the world, he is feared by many as the infamous Deathstroke; selling his services to the highest bidder as the ruthless assassin that never gives up and never misses.

Daughter of the deadly assassin Deathstroke, Chelsea T. Zhang's (Andi Mack) Rose Wilson was forced to undergo the same procedure that granted her father nearly superhuman abilities, becoming a weapon known as Ravager. Ever resentful, she seeks out the Titans not only for their protection but to get back at her father. Knowing how dangerous it is to be the offspring of their deadliest foe, the Titans take her in but that doesn't necessarily mean they trust her. Mute after his father failed to rescue him from having his vocal cords severed by assassins, Chella Man's (YouTube influencer/activist) Jericho has the unique ability to possess anyone just by making eye contact.

Joshua Orpin's (The Blake Mysteries: Ghost Stories) Conner Kent/Superboy is the angsty teenager of steel searching for purpose and the truth about his past. While looking for answers, he crashes into the world of the Titans where he finds an unlikely home and surrogate family as well as revelations that carry more complications than he ever bargained for.Natalie Gumede's (Doctor Who Christmas Special, Jekyll & Hyde) Mercy Graves is the ruthless, cunning, right hand and bodyguard to the notorious Lex Luthor – serving her boss with unquestioned loyalty. Her connection to the Luthors runs deep, as Mercy has been a friend of the family and in Lex's life since they were young.

Drew Van Acker's (Pretty Little Liars) Aqualad was born to the royal court of Atlantis and trained by Aquaman to protect life both on land and in the oceans. Garth looks to step out from the shadow of his mentor to become his own hero as a Titan, along with many other former sidekicks. Genevieve Angelson's (Good Girl Revolt) Dr. Eve Watson is a research doctor with conflicted feelings about her work at Cadmus Laboratories. Michael Mosley's (Ozark, Seven Seconds) Dr. Arthur Light aka Doctor Light is a physicist-turned-villain with the ability to manipulate light and all of its properties.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Robin), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Robin), and Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.