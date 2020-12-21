Titans Season 3 Signals 2020 Filming Wrap with Curran Walters' Smile

Well, looking at the calendar it only makes sense that production on the third season of HBO Max's Titans would be grinding down for its holiday break. Of course, we know this because of DoP and cinematographer Boris Mojsovski- our one-stop shopping source when it comes to how things have been rolling along from the overall production end (and we learn some things along the way). Following up his previous post showing what looks like a scene set in Arkham with a group of prisoners being filmed from behind as if we're getting their perspective on what (or who) it is they're about to face (we're thinking a brutal Red Hood moment), Mojsovski enlisted Curran Walters (Jason Todd aka Red Hood) to offer fans a smile as the "Festivus slate" officially marked the last day of filming on the season for the year.

Here's a look at Mojsovski's post from earlier today, where he also wishes fans a healthy and happy holiday season:

Along with Walters and Anna Diop's costumed looks getting serious upgrades, the action shifting to Gotham, and the introduction of Dr. Jonathan Crane (and Scarecrow?) and Commissioner Barbara Gordon- along with Jason Todd's (Walters) transformation from Robin to Red Hood – there's also that matter of a certain "dead" Titan making a return. Executive producer Greg Walker wants to dig into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) returns this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections.

"It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that and aspect of her story that they will "absolutely explore.

Walker also wants fans of Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis's Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), and Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.