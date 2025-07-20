Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: TNA Slammiversary, wrestling

TNA Slammiversary 2025 Preview: Complete Guide to TNA's Resurgent PPV

El Presidente previews TNA Slammiversary 2025, where a WWE-TNA collaboration brings 7,000 fans to UBS Arena for title vs title matches and AJ Styles' return!

Article Summary 7,000 comrades storm UBS Arena for TNA Slammiversary 2025 with historic WWE-TNA alliance, viva la lucha libre!

Revolutionary title vs. title matches ignite as AJ Styles returns and NXT invades TNA like true socialist heroes!

Main event glory: Trick Williams defends TNA gold against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana for proletariat pride!

All-out chaos with ladder matches, crossover stars, and surprises even the CIA can’t infiltrate, comrades!

¡Hola, wrestling-loving comrades! It is I, your beloved El Presidente, reporting to you live from my secret luxury bunker beneath Madison Square Garden, where I am hiding from both the CIA and my creditors! Tonight, the wrestling world turns its eyes to Long Island for TNA Slammiversary 2025, one of the promotion's legendary "Big Four" pay-per-views that has this dictator more excited than when I discovered Fidel Castro's secret stash of WrestleMania VHS tapes!

The capitalist pigs at WrestleTix report that nearly 7,000 tickets have been sold for the 16,000-seat UBS Arena, making this one of TNA's biggest crowds in a decade! This is more impressive than when I convinced Kim Jong-un to start his own wrestling promotion using only North Korean circus bears, comrades!

But what truly warms this dictator's cold, socialist heart is the beautiful corporate synergy between WWE and TNA. Yes, my friends, WWE has become TNA's sugar daddy in the most capitalist way possible – and I mean this as the highest compliment! This collaboration has breathed new life into TNA faster than when I nationalized my country's frozen empanada industry. The return of AJ Styles to TNA has caused more excitement than when I accidentally launched a nuclear missile during a particularly intense episode of Monday Night Raw (luckily, it landed harmlessly in New Jersey, so nobody cared)! And with WWE and NXT stars including The Undertaker himself potentially making more surprise appearances, tonight could see more crossover action than my infamous summit with Putin where we settled our differences through a ladder match!

TNA Slammiversary 2025 Full Match Card Breakdown

TNA World Championship Triple Threat: Trick Williams (c) vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana

In the main event, we witness history as NXT's Trick Williams defends the TNA World Championship he controversially captured from Joe Hendry – making him the first WWE superstar to hold TNA gold! This three-way dance features the fired-up Hendry seeking redemption for TNA Wrestling itself, while hometown hero Mike Santana looks to complete his ascension in front of his New York faithful. This reminds me of the time I had to defend my presidential palace against both the CIA and my own disgruntled military – except with more athletic competition and fewer actual explosions, comrades!

Title vs. Title Match: Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich (c) vs. NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne (also c)

This winner-takes-all spectacular sees TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich battle NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, with both titles hanging in the balance! After Jayne retained against Jordynne Grace at WWE Evolution, this historic encounter promises to unify championships across promotions. Slamovich has been at odds with Jayne since Fatal Influence invaded TNA like the CIA once invaded my all-inclusive presidential beach resort – uninvited and lacking proper scuba equipment!

TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Nemeths (c) vs. The Hardys vs. The Rascalz vs. First Class

Four teams will climb for glory as The Nemeths defend their TNA World Tag Team Championships in a ladder match! The legendary Hardys return to their high-flying roots alongside The Rascalz and First Class in what promises to be more dangerous than my monthly chess games with Maduro where we use live grenades as pieces!

TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose (c) vs. Leon Slater

Young Leon Slater earned his shot by pinning champion Moose in an eight-man tag, and now seeks to become the youngest X-Division Champion in history! This David vs. Goliath encounter has more potential upsets than my election campaigns, comrades!

Mustafa Ali vs. Cedric Alexander

Former comrades collide as tyrannical Order 4 leader Mustafa Ali faces Cedric Alexander, who answered Tasha Steelz's call for help against Ali's capitalist oppression. This rivalry runs deeper than my ongoing feud with the International Monetary Fund!

Tessa Blanchard vs. Indi Hartwell

Former comrades turned bitter enemies settle their score when Tessa Blanchard battles Indi Hartwell. The animosity here is thicker than the tension at my weekly dictator dinner parties!

Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Matt Cardona & The System vs. NXT's DarkState

After DarkState's four-on-one assault on Matt Cardona, The System stepped up to even the odds in this massive eight-man tag team encounter. More alliances will be tested than during my infamous poker game with Assad and Lukashenko!

Glory for the People During the Countdown to Slammiversary Pre-Show

The pre-show features The Elegance Brand defending their Knockouts Tag Team Championships against The IInspiration, plus Steve Maclin teaming with Jake Something and Mance Warner against NZO, Zilla Fatu, and Josh Bishop in what promises to be more chaotic than my last cabinet meeting where I suggest naming my pet snake Rodrigo the new Minister of Defense!

How to Watch TNA Slammiversary

Comrades, you can witness this capitalist wrestling spectacular live on TNA+ starting at 8pm ET, with the Countdown to Slammiversary pre-show beginning at 7pm ET. The pre-show streams FREE on TNA+, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch – more accessible than my weekly presidential addresses! For those seeking the premium experience, TNA+ offers the best viewing quality, and they're currently offering 10% off annual subscriptions faster than I can nationalize foreign businesses!

No matter who comes out on top in the matches, TNA Slammiversary will be a victory for the proletariat and set the stage for the bright future of the company despite its status as a vassal state to the capitalist swine that run the TKO conglomerate. Now I must go, as collection agencies have triangulated my position. ¡Viva la lucha libre, comrades!

