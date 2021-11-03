Tom Hanks Remembers Bosom Buddies Co-Star & Best Friend Peter Scolari

Lifelong friendships are so hard to come by in general let alone in Hollywood, but Tom Hanks had one in Peter Scolari. Both got their biggest break starring in the ABC sitcom Bosom Buddies that premiered in 1980, which lasted for three seasons. Since its cancellation in 1982, the two went their separate ways with Hanks becoming a film star and Scolari remaining a force on TV. They reunited in the 1996 Hanks' comedy That Thing You Do! with the writer-director starring as Mr. White and Scolari playing Troy Chesterfield. While promoting his latest film Finch, Hanks appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and opened up about his late co-star, who passed in October from cancer.

"I don't know how many people truly do change your lives when you cross paths with them," Hanks recalling his first meeting with Scolari on the Bosom Buddies set. "We met, picked up the scripts, and started screwing around. I actually thought, 'This is it. This is how this works. This is like a hand inside a glove.'" Created by Chris Thompson, Robert L. Boyett, and Thomas L. Miller, the series follows Kip (Hanks) and Henry (Scolari), who are friends and roommates, disguising themselves as women to live in the one apartment they can afford.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bosom Buddies Original Intro Theme Song – Dedicated to Peter Scolari (https://youtu.be/3UI_JwF3cnA)

Hanks reflected his time on the series at Paramount Studios constantly clashing with directors over their improvising during rehearsals and having a significantly better understanding of their characters. "'If you think you can do a better job directing this show, come up here and do it' to which Scolari shot back, 'I'm on my way!'" the actor recalled. "We were molecularly connected in a way that we started speaking the same language." Kimmel than showed a classic clip from the series to which Hanks followed up with, "Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that." For more on Hanks' career and upcoming film, you can check out the interview below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tom Hanks on Going to Space, New Movie Finch & the Passing of His Dear Friend Peter Scolari (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0mTXbsQ0OGE)