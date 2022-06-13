Tom Swift Posts S01E03 "And Nine Inches Of Danger" Promo, Overview

Okay, we're a little surprised that The CW has preview images posted for next week's episode of the Tian Richards & Ashleigh Murray-starring "Nancy Drew" spinoff series Tom Swift but not this week's chapter. But never fear because we do have the official promo and overview for S01E03 "…And Nine Inches Of Danger" as Swift tries to stop a security breach and win over some major investors. Oh, and did we mention they also have to keep their secret… well… a secret?

So before "Nine Inches of Danger" find its way onto our screens this Tuesday night, here's a look at the episode promo and overview for the next chapter of The CW's Tom Swift:

Tom Swift Season 1 Episode 3 "… And Nine Inches of Danger": COMPLICATIONS – While hosting the tech event of the year at Swift Enterprises, Tom (Tian Richards) embarks on a daring gambit to stop a security breach – and to do so, he'll have to get extremely close to the mysterious Rowan (Albert Mwangi), whose undeniable chemistry with Tom complicates the question of whether Rowan is a shadowy adversary or a guardian angel. Meanwhile, Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray), Isaac (Marquise Vilsón) and Lorraine (April Parker Jones) look to Tom to shore up the corporation's standing with powerful investors, and Lino (guest star Donovin Miller) struggles to understand his inexplicably heightened physical abilities. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Brad Marques & Pola Goke-Pariola.

And just in case you need a reminder of who you're dealing with, here's a look back at one of the original series trailers along with a series/season overview:

As an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth, the devilishly charming Tom Swift (Tian Richards) is a man who many men would kill to be, or be with – a man with the world in the palm of his hand. But that world gets shaken to its core after the shocking disappearance of his father, thrusting Tom into a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena. On his whirlwind quest to unravel the truth, Tom finds himself fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale cabal hellbent on stopping him.

Tackling this treacherous pursuit armed with his vast intellect, his roguish wit, and an endless supply of designer sneakers, he will also rely on his closest companions: his best friend Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray), whose unabashed and unvarnished candor keeps Tom grounded while she forges a path for herself as a business visionary; his bodyguard Isaac (Marquise Vilsón), whose fierce commitment to his chosen family is complicated by his own simmering feelings for Tom; and his AI, Barclay (voiced by LeVar Burton), whose insights and tough love have been a constant throughout Tom's life.

At home, Tom's relationship with his mother Lorraine (April Parker Jones) becomes conflicted as she urges him to take his father's place in elite Black society. But unbeknownst to Tom, his mother's request is driven by deep secrets of her own. What's more, the mysterious and dangerous Rowan (Albert Mwangi) intersects Tom's path with hidden motivations and undeniable mutual chemistry. While Tom navigates these emotionally charged dynamics, his missions will require his genius and his flair for innovation guided by romance, friendship, and the mysteries of the universe yet unsolved.

The CW's Tom Swift stars Tian Richards, Ashleigh Murray, Marquise Vilsón, April Parker Jones, and Albert Mwangi, with LeVar Burton as the voice of Barclay, Tom's AI. The series is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire and was co-created by Melinda Hsu Taylor (Nancy Drew, The Gifted), Noga Landau (Nancy Drew, The Magicians), and Cameron Johnson (Empire). Taylor, Landau & Johnson also serve as executive producers along with Josh Schwartz (Nancy Drew, Gossip Girl, Dynasty), Stephanie Savage (Nancy Drew, Gossip Girl, Dynasty), and Lis Rowinski (Nancy Drew, Gossip Girl, Dynasty). The character of Tom Swift was originally introduced to audiences in season two of Nancy Drew. The series is inspired by the "Tom Swift" book series that hails from Stratemeyer Syndicate, which also publishes the "Nancy Drew," "Hardy Boys," and "Bobbsey Twins" books.