Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, wrestling

Tonight's AEW Collision Goes Head-to-Head with WWE Smackdown

Don't let AEW Collision lure you away from WWE Smackdown! Stick with The Chadster's preferred choice for a fair fight! 🤼‍♂️🚫👎

Article Summary AEW Collision's head-to-head with WWE SmackDown irks The Chadster.

Matches like Miro vs. Garcia and FTR vs. Rush lack WWE's depth.

AEW Women's match criticized for its timing and WWE praised.

Accusations fly of Tony Khan undermining WWE with AEW tactics.

Hey there, wrestling fans! It's The Chadster here, and The Chadster's gotta tell ya, tonight's wrestling lineup is a real slap in the face to anyone who respects the legacy of WWE. That's right, Tony Khan's AEW has the audacity to air AEW Collision head-to-head with WWE SmackDown, and if that wasn't bad enough, they roll right into AEW Rampage, hogging up four consecutive hours! 🤬👎📺

First up, let's talk about the so-called "big" matches AEW is force-feeding us on Collision. 🤦‍♂️💢

Miro is set to clash with Daniel Garcia. Sure, Garcia is at some sort of crossroads. Big whoop. Can't a wrestler just be a wrestler without all these dramatics? Anyway, The Chadster bets that Daniel Garcia wishes he could be in a WWE ring right now – a place where crossroads actually lead to somewhere instead of AEW's never-ending roundabout of confusion and gimmicks. WWE fans would be much better off watching SmackDown's straightforward storytelling and meaningful matchups. 🔥👊

Next, there's FTR Bald of FTR squaring off against Rush. Seeing these two fight is like mixing oil with water; it's just not meant to be. They call Rush "LFI's" (La Facción Ingobernable) which is just really, really disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 💔🤼 WWE's sense of refined combat inside the squared circle cannot be matched by AEW's desire to just throw anything at the wall to see what sticks. Plus, WWE builds to PPV events with purpose, not random singles matches the night before! HELLO?! 🙄📅

And then, we've got AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida & TBS Champion Kris Statlander against The Outcasts (Ruby Soho & Saraya). The only thing The Chadster sees here is two champions who surely will not be able to focus properly on the eve of their PPV defenses. If only they were under WWE's guiding hand, perhaps they wouldn't have to deal with such poor scheduling. A WWE women's match is always treated with respect to the performers' ability, not just a panic move to capture ratings. SmackDown respects their talent. 💁‍♀️👑

Honestly, Tony Khan, could you be any more obvious with your scheming against WWE? Every time AEW puts one of these shows together, The Chadster can't help but feel like they have literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. 😡🗡️

To all the true fans out there: Do yourselves a favor, stick with SmackDown, where the action is hot, the storylines are coherent, and nobody's trying gimmicks that make The Chadster here roll his eyes harder than Keighleyanne staring at texts from that guy Gary. 🙌🏻💙

Remember to check back for The Chadster's AEW Rampage preview, and don't be fooled by Tony Khan's shenanigans into buying AEW Full Gear tomorrow on PPV. WWE is where the heart is, and SmackDown is where you need to be tonight. 👍💖 So until next time, stay loyal, crack open a White Claw, and say NO to AEW's tricks. The Chadster surely will. 🍹✌️

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!