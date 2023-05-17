Tony Khan Appears on AEW Dynamite, Gloats About AEW Collision Tony Khan revealed details about AEW Collision on Dynamite, blatantly trying to ruin WWE and The Chadster's life! How unfair! 😠💔

Well, it's happened again, folks. Every time The Chadster thinks that maybe, just maybe, Tony Khan will finally move on from his obsession with ruining The Chadster's life, he comes up with another scheme like AEW Collision. 🤦 You already learned all about AEW Collision from The Chadster's boss, Ray Flook, a man who is obviously on the payroll of Tony Khan and AEW since he is so biased toward them. He didn't even mention once in that article how AEW is an affront to WWE and how Tony Khan is out to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! But The Chadster doesn't want to get off track. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan couldn't contain his smugness as he just had to make a special appearance just to gloat about AEW Collision, a new show set to premiere on Saturday, June 17th. The location of this first episode will be revealed next week, but who does he think he's fooling? It's so obvious it's going to be in Chicago with the return of CM Punk. But why do the slow reveal? To cheese The Chadster off, obviously. 😠

AEW Collision is just another thinly veiled attempt by Tony Khan to stick it to the legacy of WWE and everything Vince McMahon has worked tirelessly for. The Chadster wouldn't be surprised if Khan has been snickering up his sleeves while planning this whole event, knowing full well how much it cheeses off The Chadster. It's ludicrous how Khan acts like he's doing something so revolutionary when he's just disrespecting the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 💢

No longer satisfied with just one show, Tony Khan and his AEW cronies are looking for more ways to siphon fans away from WWE and onto their rinky-dink promotion. And don't get The Chadster started on the inevitable return of CM Punk. After his backstage brawl and trash talk about AEW at the Brawl Out event, it seemed like Punk had seen the light and recognized that AEW was bad for business. But as soon as he's healed up, they're going to parade him around like he's never left. He's literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back. 🔪😩

To make matters worse, Tony Khan announced five upcoming shows in Canada, home of WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart! And then another one in New Jersey! Does he have no shame? Or better yet, does he not understand a single thing about the wrestling business? He just won't let up on his relentless quest to destroy WWE, and, more importantly, to totally RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

Why is Tony Khan making near weekly appearances on AEW Dynamite, anyway? It seems like every time The Chadster turns on the television to watch AEW, it's a struggle not to throw a White Claw at the screen when Tony Khan rears his smug face. This all really does just boil down to a petty vendetta against The Chadster, doesn't it? After all, unbiased journalists like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, Mike Coppinger, and The Chadster all spend their nights sleepless and tormented by the tricks that Tony Khan plays on their minds. 😭💤

All in all, The Chadster fears for what the announcement of AEW Collision means for WWE fans and The Chadster's Club of Unbiased Journalism. If only Tony Khan would stop wreaking havoc on our lives and end 🙅 this obsession with destroying the wrestling business as we know it.

Stay strong, fellow unbiased wrestling fans. AEW Collision won't be the end of us. 🙏