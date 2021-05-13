Tony Khan Needs to Stop Buying Popular Songs for Wrestler Themes

AEW has a major problem when it comes to the handling of their theme songs. First, it was Judas in My Mind by Fozzy for Chris Jericho. Then Tarzan Boy by Baltimora for Jungle Boy. Then Where is My Mind? by The Pixies for Orange Cassidy. And last night on Dynamite, Jon Moxley came out to Wild Thing by The Troggs.

What a WILD way to kick things off tonight on #AEWDynamite! @nagata769 v. @JonMoxley for the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship! Watch Dynamite Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/jJMi2Ghle2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021

It's not clear if Wild Thing will be Moxley's theme song going forward and it's the only one that isn't an instant improvement, though it may grow on The Chadster. But what really grinds The Chadster's gears is the fact that this isn't the way wrestling theme songs are supposed to work. You don't start out with an okay theme song and then improve it with actual real-life songs. You are supposed to hire one person or group to make all the songs, let fans become accustomed to them, and then fire that person or group and spitefully replace all their songs with generic ones so you don't have to pay them royalties.

AEW using "real" songs is almost like cheating, though that should come as no surprise to anyone who watched Tony Khan somehow win the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars despite going up against The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT, which was the more established show. Kind of like the former Dean Ambrose defeating a legend like Yuji Nagata on Dynamite last night.

#AndStill your IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion. @JonMoxley Tune into Dynamite Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/A4Us6Eq83g — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021

The Chadster knows there's probably a lot of temptation on Tony Khan, as a money mark, to make his wrestlers happy by buying them lavish gifts like the rights to popular theme songs. But The Chadster thinks Tony needs to cool it before things get out of hand. Case in point:

Big Bicep Tony I will take No Doubt-Don't speak please! #AEWDynamite — "The Bad Boy" Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 13, 2021

It's not too late to turn things around, Tony. And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

