Tony Khan Teases Newsworthy Scoop for AEW Rampage Tonight

AEW President Tony Khan teased an announcement for tonight's episode of AEW Rampage in hopes of boosting ratings after Dynamite dropped below one million viewers thanks to The Chadster's new favorite show, South Park, this week. Khan hopes that, in addition to the wrestling matches he has planned for the show, the prospect of receiving juicy wrestling news will be too much for viewers to resist, which is just so disrespectful on so many levels.

In addition to a guarantee that we have some great wrestling tonight @ 10pm ET/9pm CT on @TNTdrama, I'm planning to drop some newsworthy info on tonight's #AEWRampage! Thank you to everyone who supports Dynamite + Rampage! Come tonight for the great wrestling, stay for the scoops — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 4, 2022 Show Full Tweet

First of all, it's disrespectful to WWE for Tony Khan to keep trying to get people to tune into his show. WWE has worked hard for so many years to become the top wrestling company in the business and AEW should just accept that and stop trying to compete. But more importantly, Tony Khan has already gone out of his way to totally ruin The Chadster's life with AEW. Now he is trying to take The Chadster's job as a wrestling journalist too?! Auughh man! So unfair!

In addition to Tony Khan's "scoops," there are also some matches planned for AEW Rampage tonight, including two championship matches.

AEW Rampage airs at 10PM Eastern on TNT tonight. If you care about The Chadster at all, please don't tune in. Tony Khan has already won enough. Let The Chadster have this one. Please?!

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, Rampage, wrestling