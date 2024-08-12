Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Review, season 2, tower of god

Tower of God Season 2 Eps. 4 & 5 Review: Fast-Paced, Fun & Threatening

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Eps. 4 & 5 proved to be fun and fast-paced, with just enough of a threatening vibe to grab our attention.

Crunchyroll's Tower of God S02E04: "Ramen and the Great Big Sky" and S02E05: "The Other Team" were a great back-to-back combo. The battle between Viole and the ranker continues. The teams move against each other to secure their spots to climb the tower. And we get to see some familiar faces. Not just that, but will we be able to start tying some loose ends – or is it too early to tell?

Well, things are not going well for anyone on the floor. Yeon gets tricked, and betrayal within teams starts faster than expected. Prince is nearly killed by his team and is saved just in time by Kang. I have to say it was pretty brutal to see how Lurker turned the tables around on nearly everyone. He has had a plan all along to take over as boss. He blackmailed Nya into betraying Wangnan, promising the safety of the lady he works for, and still turned back on his word. Lurker kills Nya while Wangnan and his team are listening. It was sad and so dark at the same time.

Now that Lurker's plan has been exposed, Wangnan runs to help Viole win and begs for his help. It seems Wangnan reminds Viole of who he was, considering how fast they go to save the rest of the team and after Lurker, but man, did I hate how forgiving Wangnan was. Like, dude, he killed your friend, and you are here offering a new life. No way. Ugh. But hey, at least they all passed. Yay.

However, before it ends, we see a familiar face: Khun. The following episode takes us back to the aftermath of the previous team. We know a few years have passed, and Khun is gathering new team members to continue climbing. I am not going to lie, I had a lot of questions, thank goodness I let it play out because I was getting so judgey already. But yeah, I digress: Khun is putting together a whole new team to help Rachel pass the test. Rachel seems to be very friendly now with Khun, yet the minute he leaves, he goes back to being the bag we have gotten to know her as.

For a few, I really thought she had food Khun, but we quickly see he is aware of everything that happened during the last test. He knows what Rachel did, thanks to the dude who administered the last test, Lero Ro. It seems something happened between Rachel and the one in charge at that time. There is something they are hiding, and Khun is not happy about it. Quite frankly he even looked scary when giving instructions to his team. We see he feels responsible for what happened and plans to shoulder the responsibility as he asked Shibisu to keep the secret while he takes care of Rachel

Of course, an elaborate con is at hand with Khun trying to get Rachel to trust him. It seems things are about to get complicated, and now I am here for it. I need to see Karma catch up to Rachel as soon as possible. There are so many questions I still have. Above all, my biggest hope is that this does not turn into some Darling in the Franxx turn. I cannot wait to see where things will turn as the second season of Crunchyroll's Tower of God rolls on.

