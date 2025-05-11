Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker Season 2 Finale: Here's Our Updated "Echo Ridge" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's Season 2 finale of CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker, S02E20: "Echo Ridge."

With all of the build-up over the season regarding the mystery behind the death of Colter's (Justin Hartley) father, we're expecting some big twists and turns, even bigger reveals, and some huge cliffhanger-like question marks coming out of tonight's Season 2 finale of CBS's hit series Tracker. Wendy Crewson returns as Mary Dove Shaw in an episode that finds Colter investigating a diner owner who went MIA, learning more about the community's – and his family's – history than he was expecting. Here's our updated preview rundown for S02E20: "Echo Ridge," including the official overview, episode trailer, image gallery, and at least two sneak peeks (at the time of this writing). In addition, we have a look at what Hartley had to share regarding the third season with The Hollywood Reporter and CBS Mornings.

Tracker Season 2 Finale – S02E20: "Echo Ridge" Previews

Tracker Season 2 Episode 20: "Echo Ridge" – Colter (Justin Hartley) returns to Echo Ridge to investigate a diner owner's disappearance, only to uncover a decades-old kidnapping and a shocking family secret. Written by Elwood Reid and directed by Ken Olin.

Justin Hartley Has Some Early Thoughts on Season 3

When there were only a handful of episodes remaining in the third season, Hartley offered some interesting insights into what viewers can expect in an interview with THR. If you're looking for some answers to the mystery surrounding the death of Colter's (Hartley) father, it sounds like they might be coming. In addition, Hartley shared an overarching storyline that he would like to see for Colter, which would flip things around for our hero and place him in a position with which Harrison Ford's Dr. Richard Kimble is very familiar.

Final Season 3 Episodes Will "Creep Closer" to Mystery Surrounding Colter's Father: "You are going to get the last five episodes in a row. So, you're getting five separate sort of movies. We call them little movies. As we're inching closer to the end of the season, we creep closer and closer to the mystery of what the hell happened to Colter's father. How did he die? Was there, in fact, another man in the woods? Did he get pushed? Did he get killed? Was it an accident? What the hell is going on with that? I end up with this box that's been talked about, and Dory, my sister [Melissa Roxburgh], brings it to me. And now that I have it, does he go through with it? Does he go through with it and open up that box? Does he want to go down that rabbit hole? He gets a lot of clues and a lot of details about what happened to his father, and who was actually involved. And to see the damage I think is an incredible payoff."

Hartley Likes the Idea of Colter Going "The Fugitive" in Season 3: "Of course, we have many more stories to tell. Now we're in new territory. We have a couple of ideas. One of these is that Colter has all of these skills; he's a survivalist, and he knows how to be alone, and he knows how to find people, and he's gifted in that regard. He's a great listener. But it would be interesting, I think, to see him be set up. In other words, to see him using all those skills to run from the authorities, because you've been set up for whatever reason. I'd love to have all that tie into the family background, the government. So, we'll see. We've been kicking that idea around. We have a lot of different stuff that we're talking about. We have the underlying theme of what we're going to do next year, while not really changing the direction of where our story is going."

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Pej Vahdat (The Old Man) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Leonard Sharf. Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

