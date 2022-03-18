True Detective: López & Jenkins Reportedly Spearheading HBO Series

If you're a fan of HBO and series creator Nic Pizzolatto's True Detective, then you liked what you heard last month during the Television Critics Association's (TCA). That's when HBO & HBO Max programming head Casey Bloys responded to a question about the status of a fourth season with this response: "On 'True Detective', we've been developing various ideas. Stay tuned on that one." Well, it would appear that "stay tuned" has paid off, with Deadline Hollywood reporting (though HBO has not commented as of this writing) that a fourth season (tentatively titled True Detective: Night Country) that Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid / Vuelven) and Barry Jenkins (The Underground Railroad) with be leading the fourth season. López is set to write, executive produce & direct the pilot with Jenkins executive producing through his collective Pastel alongside Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak. Anonymous Content will reportedly return to produce, with executive producers from the first three seasons also expected to return. Though he left for an overall deal with FX Productions and 20th Television, Pizzolatto is also expected to executive produce.

Just to give you a sense of how long it's been between seasons, this was what Bloys had to say about the possibility of a fourth season back in February 2019 (yup, three years ago) during an interview with Deadline Hollywood. Though impressed with how the third season was playing our ratings-wise, the executive was taking a wait-and-see approach but was open to Pizzolatto's ideas. "I think we are going to handle it the same way as the last one – if Nic has an idea that he is excited about, we will talk about it but not rushing into anything. I think Nic is enjoying the current success of the show and maybe has something percolating but nothing has come to us yet," he explained (and we would say a little more than three years is definitely "not rushing into anything").