True Detective: Night Country Trailer, Poster Drops Monday (VIDEO)

Showrunner Issa López & stars Jodie Foster & Kali Reis confirmed that the trailer & poster for True Detective: Night Country drop on Monday.

Showrunner Issa López brings a unique touch to the anthology's new season.

Easter eggs and connections to past seasons teased for avid fans.

Starring Jodie Foster & Kali Reis, season premieres January 14 on HBO.

Just so we're clear? We're only doing this for you. Because we were sold a long time ago on Showrunner (and so much more) Issa López's (Tigers Are Not Afraid / Vuelven) Jodie Foster & Kali Reis-starring True Detective: Night Country. But because we're vibing nothing but good things from the anthology series' return, we want to make sure as many folks check it out as possible. Over the weekend, López, Foster & Reis took part in a panel at the pop culture event CCXP in Brazil – so you would understand our excitement because there was no way we weren't getting a trailer & new key art poster out of it. And then… we didn't. But that's okay because good things come to those who wait – and those good things will be arriving on Monday. The news came via a teaser video featuring López, Foster & Reis, confirming that December 4th brings what we've been waiting for.

Here's a look at the video teaser offering fans a heads-up about Monday's big trailer/poster drop:

During a recent interview with EW, López offered a heads-up to fans of the anthology series that some very deliberate easter eggs will be in play referencing previous seasons. Following that, López explained her approach to the season and how it differed from past seasons.

"True Detective" Easter Eggs (And a "Big, Big Thing" in the Sixth Episode): "There are Easter eggs throughout that you will find, and there's a big, big thing in episode 6 that you will discover in time. It is its own story, but it's still connected. The spiral is there, the way that there are those dark and ancient gods (perhaps yes, perhaps not) working behind the scenes. It is the same universe."

"Night Country" Won't Be Going Timey-Wimey with Time Jumps: "HBO, you guys are incredible in the way that you trust a crazy Mexican. They were like, 'You can do it. Whatever you want.' Which is terrifying; it's the worst thing," López explained, sharing how HBO gave her the creative freedom to travel down her own narrative path. "I'm not going to follow the format, and I'm not going to follow the way it's shot. I do follow the idea and the aesthetic of this world behind them, and I constantly go back to show you the universe, the world where it's set, which is so unique. This corner of the north, forgotten by the world, Alaska. That I kept. And then the other thing that I thought was brilliant was two characters in a car trying to decipher the workings of the universe and their souls."

Joining Foster and Reis are Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. In addition, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand are set to guest star. Now, here's a look at what's to come beginning Sunday, January 14 (9 p.m. ET/PT) with HBO's True Detective: Night Country:

A Preview of HBO's True Detective: Night Country

In the upcoming season of HBO's crime anthology series, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) & Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) look to solve the case of eight men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station who vanished without a trace when the long winter night fell in Ennis, Alaska. In doing so, the pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice. Now, here's a look at the first official extended teaser for HBO's True Detective: Night Country, set to hit screens later this year:

López is set to write, direct & serve as showrunner, with Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls) joining the writing team. Executive producers include López, Page Arriaga, Foster, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga & Nic Pizzolatto, along with Anonymous Content. "We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, when news of the series order was first announced.

