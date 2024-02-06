True Detective, SNL/Bowen Yang, Charmed & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch:

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, Bowen Yang, charmed, cobra kai, hannibal, howard stern, Night Court, ratched, saturday night live, taylor swift, The Walking Dead, true detective: night country

With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Taylor Swift/Howard Stern, SNL/Bowen Yang, USA Network's WWE Raw, HBO's True Detective: Night Country, NBC's Night Court, Charmed: Shannen Doherty/Alyssa Milano, FX's Shōgun, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent, Hannibal/Mads Mikkelsen, Netflix's Ratched, Netflix's Cobra Kai, STARZ's Outlander: Blood of My Blood, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, Hulu's Solar Opposites, Vision Quest/Paul Bettany & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, February 6, 2024:

Taylor Swift Posts New Album Tracklist; Has Howard Stern's Support

Bowen Yang Calling Out SNL for Dave Chappelle, Nikki Haley Moves?

WWE Raw Preview: Cody's Sacrifice Fuels Epic Showdowns Tonight

True Detective: Night Country Ep. 5 Hitting Max This Friday (TRAILER)

Night Court Clip Previews Melissa Rauch, Kunal Nayyar Reunion (VIDEO)

Charmed: Shannen Doherty Stands By Claims, Responds to Alyssa Milano

Shōgun: "Samurai Spirit" Teaser Spotlights The Patch to Glory (VIDEO)

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: AMC Releases New Teaser

Presumed Innocent: Apple TV+ Previews Jake Gyllenhaal-Starring Adapt

Hannibal: Mads Mikkelsen on Series Return; Fuller Has "A Few Ideas"

Ratched Star Sarah Paulson Confirms Season 2 Not Happening (VIDEO)

Cobra Kai Cast Announces Season 6 Filming Underway (VIDEO)

Outlander: Blood of My Blood Begins Production; Lead Cast Revealed

Superman: Legacy Script: No AI; DC Studios: No Room for Bad Attitudes

Solar Opposites EPs on Valentine's Day Special, R&M Crossover Chances

Vision Quest: Paul Bettany Expecting to Return to MCU: "Yes, 100%"

