Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Batman, bctv daily dispatch, buffy the vampire slayer, doctor who, halo, interview with the vampire, james gunn, snl, taylor swift, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Taylor Swift, James Gunn/Batman, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Taylor Swift/Grammys, Buffy, Interview with the Vampire, Doctor Who, James Gunn/Batman, SNL, and more!

With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Taylor Swift/Grammys, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Paramount+'s HALO, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, BBC's Doctor Who, James Gunn/Batman, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, TBS' AEW Collision, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Eric Idle/Terry Jones, FanDuel/Carl Weathers, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Taylor Swift/Grammys, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, HALO, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Doctor Who, James Gunn/Batman, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, SNL & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, February 5, 2024:

Taylor Swift Drops New Album Details During Grammys Speech (VIDEO)

Buffy Flashback (1999): Gellar, Hannigan, Green Discuss "The Prom"

HALO Star Pablo Schreiber, EP Kiki Wolfkill Offer Season 2 BTS Look

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Image Gallery Updated

Doctor Who: RTD Shares Seasons 1 & 2, Christmas Special Updates

James Gunn on "Totally False" Batman Casting Rumor: No Script Yet

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Spotlights Brandt's Pearl Thorne

AEW Collision Review: WWE Triumphs Despite AEW's Shenanigans

SNL Distractions Undercut Efforts; Ayo Edebiri, J.Lo Deserved Better

Monty Python: Eric Idle Posts In Remembrance of Terry Jones' Birthday

FanDuel "Adjusting" Carl Weathers Super Bowl Ad in Wake of His Passing

Charmed, Doctor Who, Hawkeye, Night Court & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

SNL Cold Open Welcomes Nikki Haley; Other Candidates Getting Airtime?

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!