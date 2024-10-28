Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Trump/Puerto Rico, Chucky, Peacemaker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Trump/Puerto Rico, High Potential, Superman, Peacemaker, Ghosts, Don Mancini/Chucky, Outlander, and more!
Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS's Matlock, TBS's AEW Collision, Donald Trump/Puerto Rico, FX's Grotesquerie, Netflix's Ranma 1/2, Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan, ABC's High Potential, DC Studios' Superman, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Max's Peacemaker, CBS's Ghosts, CBS's Tracker, Don Mancini/Chucky, STARZ's Outlander, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Donald Trump/Puerto Rico, High Potential, Superman, Peacemaker, Ghosts, Don Mancini/Chucky, Outlander, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, October 28, 2024:
Matlock: CBS Releases Episode 4 Sneak Peeks, Holiday Episode Intel
AEW Collision Unbiased Review: Why WWE is Always Better
Trump Opener Justifies Puerto Rico Slam By Claiming He's a Comedian
Grotesquerie: Micaela Diamond on Murphy, Nash-Betts, TV/Theater Work
Ranma 1/2 E01: Here's Ranma & E02: I Hate Men Honor Original: Review
Dan Da Dan Eps. 3 & 4 Make The Supernatural Fun & Colorful: Review
High Potential Ep. 6: "Hangover," Ep. 7: "One of Us" Previews Released
Superman Update: James Gunn Was Working on Film Trailer This Weekend
What We Do in the Shadows Season 6: Guillén Tours Guillermo's New Digs
Peacemaker S02: Eagly-Starring "Legally Blonde" Spinoff? Yes, Please!
Ghosts Season 4: Check Out What's Ahead for Halloween & The Holidays
Tracker Season 2 Ep. 3 Preview; S02E04: "Noble Rot" Images, Overview
Chucky Franchise Fans "Will See Your Favorites Again": Don Mancini
Outlander Showrunner Honors Scotland as Final Season Filming Wraps
