Trump/Puerto Rico, Chucky, Peacemaker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Trump/Puerto Rico, High Potential, Superman, Peacemaker, Ghosts, Don Mancini/Chucky, Outlander, and more!

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS's Matlock, TBS's AEW Collision, Donald Trump/Puerto Rico, FX's Grotesquerie, Netflix's Ranma 1/2, Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan, ABC's High Potential, DC Studios' Superman, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Max's Peacemaker, CBS's Ghosts, CBS's Tracker, Don Mancini/Chucky, STARZ's Outlander, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Donald Trump/Puerto Rico, High Potential, Superman, Peacemaker, Ghosts, Don Mancini/Chucky, Outlander, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, October 28, 2024:

Matlock: CBS Releases Episode 4 Sneak Peeks, Holiday Episode Intel

AEW Collision Unbiased Review: Why WWE is Always Better

Trump Opener Justifies Puerto Rico Slam By Claiming He's a Comedian

Grotesquerie: Micaela Diamond on Murphy, Nash-Betts, TV/Theater Work

Ranma 1/2 E01: Here's Ranma & E02: I Hate Men Honor Original: Review

Dan Da Dan Eps. 3 & 4 Make The Supernatural Fun & Colorful: Review

High Potential Ep. 6: "Hangover," Ep. 7: "One of Us" Previews Released

Superman Update: James Gunn Was Working on Film Trailer This Weekend

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6: Guillén Tours Guillermo's New Digs

Peacemaker S02: Eagly-Starring "Legally Blonde" Spinoff? Yes, Please!

Ghosts Season 4: Check Out What's Ahead for Halloween & The Holidays

Tracker Season 2 Ep. 3 Preview; S02E04: "Noble Rot" Images, Overview

Chucky Franchise Fans "Will See Your Favorites Again": Don Mancini

Outlander Showrunner Honors Scotland as Final Season Filming Wraps

